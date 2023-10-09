Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: heritage auctions, Joe Doolin, Jungle Comics

Kaänga vs the King Serpent in Jungle Comics #49, up for Auction

Jungle Comics is one of the most fun golden age books to collect, with Kaänga facing the King Serpent in this issue from Fiction House.

Jungle Comics is one of the cooler golden age books to collect, as Fiction House packed a lot of story into each issue for only 10 cents. As I learn more about Fiction House, Joe Doolin is quickly becoming a standout artist for me from the golden age of comics. There was nothing he couldn't draw, like on the cover of issue #49 here. That giant snake is looking all sorts of menacing, and the action is top notch. The interior story that goes with this cover is possibly by Howard Larsen, with a script by Frank Riddell. Notably, George Tuska provided the artwork on the Camilla story here. A raw copy of Jungle Comics #49 (Fiction House, 1944) Condition: VG up for auction in the 2023 October 19 The Fiction House Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40235 at Heritage Auctions.

Jungle Comics Is Jam Packed With Action

Cover art by Joe Doolin. "Lair of the King-Serpent"; A pair of wanted murderers come to Kaänga's jungle, thinking themselves out of the reach of the law. Untitled story, art by Richard Case; The remaining two tiglons kill lone villagers when they can find them, until Simba puts an end to their predation. Untitled story, art by Saul Rosen; An entomologist and his daughter are captured by natives who believe that the whites are working great magic by putting bugs in bottles; Tabu rescues them. Untitled story, art by Henry Kiefer; In the midst of a drought, a village refuses to give Wambi food for his jungle friends; Later, that same tribe asks Wambi for help when they are attacked by neighbors and Wambi complies. "The Blood Trail" text story. Untitled story, art by George Appel; Ghazia, lusting after Fantomah's throne disguises the spotted men as mummies and sets them on the city of Khefra. Fantomah calls on the ancient gods of Egypt to turn the Spotted Men into real mummies and they crumble into dust as Ghazia flees the city. Untitled story, art by Richard Case; While Terry attempts to work out a peace treaty with the Hookahs, Andy helps the sheik's daughter run away. Untitled story, art by George Tuska; Camilla rescues a little girl, orphaned and taken by bizarre little men to be their goddess. 60 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.10.

To place a bid on this sweet-looking book, check out this Jungle Comics #49 (Fiction House, 1944) Condition: VG up for auction in the 2023 October 19 The Fiction House Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40235 at Heritage Auctions.

