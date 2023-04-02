Lady Luck Serves Some Justice in Lady Luck #88, at Auction Lady Luck punches her way into our hearts with this golden age goodness, taking bids at Heritage Auctions today.

Lady Luck is no stranger to golden age collectors. Created by Will Eisner and artist Chuck Mazoujian, the character took the lead in Smash Comics, later renamed for her and featuring stories by Klaus Nordling, Fred Schwab, and most importantly, covers by Gil Fox. The series baring her name lasted only five issues. The middle issue of that run, #88, is taking bids for a raw copy at Heritage Auctions today, and features our heroine knocking the block off a gangster. Right now, you can own it for $185. Check it out below.

Lady Luck Has A Sweet Hero Outfit

"Lady Luck #88 (Quality, 1950) Condition: VG/FN. Third issue of the title. Numbering continues from Smash Comics. Lassie backup story. Gil Fox cover. Klaus Nordling story and art. This copy displays some staining. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $174; FN 6.0 value = $261. Count DiChange becomes manager of a wrestler and has to convince him to lose.Lady Luck is the alter-ego of Brenda Banks, a young Irish-American socialite heiress, daughter of a mine-owner. Rejecting her vapid debutante circle, she trains in martial arts and adopts the persona of a costumed detective. Her costume consists of a green dress, a large green hat, and a green veil in place of a mask. In some early versions, representations of lucky charms hang from her hat brim." She has had sporadic appearances over the years since her series ended, but nothing as high profile as back in the 40's.

A shame, since the character design and backstory is tailor-made for this era. Maybe Dynamite can do something with her, that is right in their wheelhouse. Until then, you can go here to bid on this comic so that you have something of Lady Luck to read in your collection. While there, go ahead and click around to bid on the other books taking bids today.

