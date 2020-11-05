Hero Collector DC Comics and Marvel Figurines February 2021 Solicits

Hero Collector, like last month, is first off the blocks for February 2021 solicitations through Diamond Comic Distributors. With a bunch of DC Comics hardcover graphic novels and Marvel Movie figurines.

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – DC SUPER HEROES

Hero Collector brings together some of DC's most critical superhero adventures in a series of hardback collections, each including classic bonus material from the Golden and Silver Age!

#140 – Superman: Dark Knight Over Metropolis

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK140, Barcode: 977205437358440

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Jerry Ordway

Artist(s): Jerry Ordway

Product Description: Intergang undergoes a change of management, and its new leadership prepares to clean up loose ends – among them intrepid reporters Lois Lane, Cat Grant, and Clark Kent! Fortunately, a certain Caped Crusader is in Metropolis to keep Superman's alter-ego safe – while Lex Luthor's former assistant draws ever-closer to his true identity… Also includes a classic story starring the World's Finest!

#141 – Zero Hour: Crisis In Time

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK141, Barcode: 977205437358441

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Dan Jurgens, Jerry Ordway

Artist(s): Dan Jurgens

Product Description: Driven mad by the destruction of Coast City, Hal Jordan is a Green Lantern no more – instead, he reigns as Parallax! Determined to "fix" reality no matter the cost, Parallax's actions threaten the timeline itself, leaving a wreckage of paradoxes in his wake – and it'll take more than one universe of heroes to stop him… Also includes a classic story.

#142 – JLA: World War III

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK142, Barcode: 977205437358442

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Grant Morrison

Artist(s): Howard Porter

Product Description: As the Justice League of America face Mageddon, the doomsday weapon of the Old Gods, they are left open to a surprise attack by a new, deadlier Injustice Gang – led by Lex Luthor! With the addition of Prometheus, the man who almost single-handedly defeated the JLA, as well as The General and Queen Bee, it looks as if the Justice League may lose even if they win… Also includes a classic JLA story.

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – LEGEND OF BATMAN

Experience the life story of Batman from beginning to end, in this Hero Collector series of essential stories starring the Dark Knight and his greatest allies and enemies, each collected in hardcover!

#79 – Batman: Black Glove

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK079, Barcode: 977251498221979

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Grant Morrison

Artist(s): J.H. Williams III, Tony S. Daniel, and Ryan Benjamin

Product Description: Batman leads a group of global heroes to a mysterious island in search of a killer – only to discover death, destruction, and the Black Glove! There, Batman must relive a defining adventure in the life of young Bruce Wayne: the hunt for his parents' killer… Plus, a classic Silver Age Batman story!

#80 – Batman: A Death in the Family

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK080, Barcode: 977251498221980

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Jim Starlin

Artist(s): Jim Aparo

Product Description: The collection of an iconic, era-defining Batman story – A Death in the Family! Jason Todd, Batman's hot-tempered Robin, storms off to find his biological mother in the Middle East – just as the Joker begins a nuclear deal with terrorists in the region! With Robin in harm's way and Batman struggling to keep up, tragedy is waiting to strike…

MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINES

The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.

#122 – Ultron Mark 1

RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK122, Barcode: 977205951587322

Model Height: ~130mm, Model Weight: ~115g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: When he first awoke in the servers of Stark Tower, Ultron constructed himself a makeshift body from the wreckage of Tony Stark's Iron Legion drones. This first chassis was destroyed when Ultron attacked the Avengers' party with a swarm of hacked drones, but his consciousness escaped, with bigger plans in mind…

#123 – Valkyrie (Scrapper)

RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK123, Barcode: 977205951587323

Model Height: ~135mm, Model Weight: ~115g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: Brunnhilde was the lone survivor of Asgard's Valkyries, an elite force of warriors slain by Hela. Wracked by guilt, she spent years on the planet Sakaar as a bounty hunter for the Collector called Scrapper 142. Thor's arrival on Sakaar revived her noble spirit – eventually. After she'd tased him.

MARVEL MOVIE HEAVYWEIGHT FIGURINES

This official collection of heavyweight statuettes depicts iconic Marvel Studios characters, meticulously rendered in hand-painted full cast metal and packaged in a collector's tin.

Ant-Man (Ant-Man)

RRP: $39.95 (not UK available)

SKU: MMHUK007, Barcode: 5059072009720

Material: Hand-Painted Full-Cast

Height: ~115mm, Weight: ~215g

Packaging: Collector Tin

Product Description: An ex-con crusader against injustice, Scott Lang was unwittingly recruited by retired super-scientist Hank Pym to help him keep his life's work out of the wrong hands. As the new Ant-Man, Scott used Hank's incredible shrinking technology – and his own criminal talents – to bring down HYDRA's plans. This hand-painted metal figurine depicts actor Paul Rudd in the Ant-Man suit.

War Machine (Iron Man 2)

RRP: $39.95 (not UK available)

SKU: MMHUK013, Barcode: 5059072009782

Material: Hand-Painted Full-Cast

Height: ~130mm, Weight: ~250g

Packaging: Collector Tin

Product Description: Tony Stark's best friend and his chief liaison with the US military, Colonel James Rhodes put up with a lot from his eccentric friend. Their differences came to a head when "Rhodey" stole an Iron Man suit – determined to show Tony what a real hero looked like, as War Machine! This detailed 1:18 figurine depicts the War Machine suit as worn by actor Don Cheadle in Marvel Studios' Iron Man 2.

#118 – Agent Keller

RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK118, Barcode: 977205951587318

Model Height: ~113mm, Model Weight: ~109g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: Nick Fury's predecessor as the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent R. Keller was ambushed by the Skrull infiltrator Talos, who tied him up and stole (or "borrowed") his identity. Using Keller's authority, Talos ordered agents to capture Fury, as well as Carol Danvers – the renegade Starforce warrior hunting his people.

#119 – Korath

RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK119, Barcode: 977205951587319

Model Height: ~114mm, Model Weight: ~116g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: A Kree warrior in the elite Starforce, Korath the Pursuer used his energy swords to fight alongside his teammates – until Carol Danvers discovered the truth behind the Kree-Skrull war and turned on Starforce. Years later, Korath was recruited by Ronan the Accuser, and clashed with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

