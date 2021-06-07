Heroes Reborn Spoilers: Misty Knight & Gwen Stacy More Than Friends?

It's Gwen Stacy and Misty Knight time. Wednesday sees the publication of Heroes Reborn #6 and two one-shots Heroes Reborn: Squadron Savage and Heroes Reborn: Night Gwen. Reality rewritten in the image of Mephisto, there are many changes made to Marvel history. And with Peter Parker no longer Spider-Man, and Nighthawk taking on the Heroes Reborn versions of the Green Goblin and Venom, it turns out that Gwen Stacy never died, with Falcon taking her place in that deadly battle. In Wednesday's Heroes Reborn: Night-Gwen, we get to see a different life that Gwen Stacy might have led, and it has nothing to do with the amazing shutterbug Peter Parker. She is a doctor, playing the role of Night Nurse alongside Leonard Samson.

And Gwen Stacy has a very different life, with her own family, friends, and relationships.

Including with the police detective Misty Knight, who has a fractious edge to her. But it does give the impression that Misty Knight and Gwen Stacy are more than best friends.

This is the kind of stuff that used to get heavily coded into the likes of Thelma And Louise – it may be the period aspect of the Heroes Reborn titles reflecting certain eras that affects this choice, but it does feel all very Eric Idle, nudge-nudge, wink-wink for Gwen Stacy and Misty Knight.

At least in this week's Children Of The Atom – potentially setting up a potential Young X-Men – they aren't playing around with Gimmick.

But both titles, both out this Wednesday, are written by the same person, which makes for an interesting dissection of narrative choices for each individual superhero property, especially for Pride Month.