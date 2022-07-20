High Republic Relaunches In Marvel Comics Star Wars October Solicits

Star Wars: The High Republic gets a relaunch from Marvel Comics in October 2022 with a new issue one, from Cavan Scott and Ario Anindito, along with the rest of Marvel's October solicits and solicitations.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A/C)

Variant Cover by JAN DUURSEMA

Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

A NEW CHAPTER BEGINS FOR STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC!

One hundred and fifty years before the fall of Starlight, another beacon burns bright in the galaxy, a beacon of faith and spirituality. Jedha. The Pilgrim Moon. The Kyber Heart. But tensions are rising in the holy city and dark days are to come.

Jedi Vildar Mac, a Jedi safe and secure in who he is and what he could be, arrives as Jedha's fragile peace begins to crumble. But a nightmare awaits…a nameless terror that will become the stuff of legend.

STAR WARS #28

CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by E.M. GIST

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary Variant cover by GREG LAND

THE CALCULUS OF LOSS!

The price of freedom is examined, as the Rebel Alliance comes to understand the true scope of the threat against it.

Threepio enters into aggressive negotiations, and Luke Skywalker embarks upon a desperate mission that will test his growing Jedi skills to the limit.

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #4

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by JAN DUURSEMA

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Virgin Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

(Concept art variant cover also available.)

SANCTUARY!

After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #28

GREG PAK (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant Cover by ROD REIS

Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary Variant cover by GREG LAND

THE SHADOW IN THE FIRE!

For decades, Sabé, Handmaiden of Padmé, schemed to assassinate Darth Vader, whom she believed murdered her queen.

But Sabé has learned Vader's greatest secret, and now she fights at his side, believing that someday, she may prove there is still good in him.

What happens when the Handmaiden finally comes face-to-face with the Emperor, who knows all of her secrets?

The Queen's Shadow enters the crucible! Will Vader let her burn?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #25

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary Variant cover by GREG LAND

DESOLATION!

The spark undying lives in Doctor Aphra's body, and as its power grows, so does its hunger!

But Aphra's plotting her own escape…!

As everyone flocks to the Vermillion, their showdown will change everything!