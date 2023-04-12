Hope Larson Sells The Absolute Value of Verity Graphic Novel Hope Larson is creating two new middle-grade graphic novels, the first of which is The Absolute Value of Verity, from HarperAlley.

Hope Larson is creating two new middle-grade graphic novels, the first of which is The Absolute Value of Verity, which follows the story of an overachieving eighth-grader whose life is turned upside-down by her struggles with dyscalculia. Hope says "I was never what I'd describe as an overachiever in school, but I have had SERIOUS math problems for as long as I can remember—shocking for an artist and writer, I know—so I'm digging into my real life for this one."

Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley has acquired both books, with The Absolute Value of Verity to be published in the summer of 2025. Hope Larson's agent Judith Hansen at the Hansen Literary Management sold the world rights to HarperAlley.

Hope Larson adapted and illustrated A Wrinkle in Time: The Graphic Novel, which spent forty-four weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and for which she won an Eisner Award. She is also the author and illustrator of Salamander Dream, Gray Horses, Chiggers, and Mercury, and the author of Compass South and Knife's Edge, both illustrated by Rebecca Mock.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.