Hot Toys Announces Iron Man 3 1/4th Scale Figure Reissue

Hot Toys is taking Marvel collectors back to Iron Man 3 as they announce the reissue to their Mark XLII 1/4 Scale Deluxe figure. Standing at over 19″ tall, this figure features 40 points of articulation and a highly detailed armor sculpt. Iron Man comes with two interchangeable portraits that allow collectors to display him with and without his faceplate on. The Mark XLII armor aisles include multiple swappable hands, regular and battle damaged armor pieces that can be easily swapped as well as an LED effect for multiple points of the armor. Hot Toys has also included extra accessories too like a flash bang, a battery booster with electrical cables, and a very dynamic diorama display that lights up and is designed after the arc reactor design. This mighty Avenger is ready to take on your collection, and the 1/4 Scale Mark XLII Deluxe Figure is priced at $640. Tony is set to rerelease in the last half of 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Iron Man 3 – Mark XLII (Deluxe Version) 1/4th Scale Collectible Figure – As one of the iconic suits appeared in the Iron Man 3 movie, Iron Man Mark XLII has captured fans' attention with its special and unique design. Today, Hot Toys is pleased to announce a special reissue of Mark XLII as stunningly detailed 1/4th scale Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) for fans who have missed out this extraordinary suit in its initial release!

"Meticulously crafted based on the image of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Mark XLII in Iron Man 3, the movie-accurate 1/4th scale Mark XLII Collectible Figure stands approximately 49cm tall features a battle damaged Tony Stark helmeted head sculpt and an interchangeable helmeted head with LED light up function; specially applied metallic gold, red and silver colors on armor with weathering effects; a number of interchangeable battle damaged armor parts; a battery booster Tony Stark used to recharge the armor as seen in the film; LED light-up functions on eyes, arc reactor and repulsors, LED lights shine through various areas of armor."

"Moreover, the deluxe version will exclusively include a Arc Reactor-themed diorama figure base with LED light up function and detachable gantry arms. Pre-order this amazing collectible figure to your Iron Man collection!"

Specifications

Product Code: QS008

Product Name: Mark XLII (Deluxe Version)

Height: Approximately 49cm tall

Points of Articulations: 40

Special Features: A battle damaged Tony Stark helmeted head sculpt, interchangeable helmeted head, armor with weathering effects, interchangeable battle damaged parts, and diorama figure base

The 1/4th scale Mark XLII Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark XLII in Iron Man 3

One (1) battle damaged helmeted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in the movie

One (1) interchangeable helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Approximately 49 cm / 20 inches tall

Over 40 points of articulations

Special features on armor: Specially applied metallic gold, red and silver colored painting on the streamline Iron Man armor with weathering effects LED-lighted eyes, circle-shaped Arc Reactor on chest, and back (white light, battery operated) LED lights can shine through sides of chest, forearms, and back of legs (blue light, battery operated)

One (1) interchangeable battle damaged mask

One (1) interchangeable battle damaged chest armor

One (1) pair of interchangeable battle damaged shoulder armor

One (1) pair of interchangeable battle damaged bicep armor

One (1) pair of interchangeable battle damaged forearm armor

One (1) pair of attachable shoulder missiles

One (1) pair of interchangeable forearm rocket armor

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of repulsor-firing hands (white light, battery operated)

Articulated flaps on legs

Fully deployable air flaps at back of the armor

Articulations on waist armor which allow flexible movement

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Accessories:

One (1) articulated flash bang

One (1) battery booster with electrical cables

One (1) specially designed Arc Reactor-themed diorama figure base with LED light up function, detachable gantry arms, Mark XLII nameplate, and movie logo (battery operated)***

*** Exclusive to Deluxe Version