Hour of Need: The Daring Escape of the Danish Jews During World War II

Hour of Need: The Daring Escape of the Danish Jews During World War II by VC/Private Equity advisor for FinTech Ralph Shayne and Danish psychologist and comic artist Tatiana Goldberg, is a new middle-grade graphic novel in association with the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center.

Centred on the journey of a Danish girl's family, Hour of Need: The Daring Escape of the Danish Jews During World War II tells the true story of how the people of occupied Denmark, with help from the Danish Resistance, risked their lives to help evacuate their Jewish population to Sweden in small fishing boats.

Ralph Shayne is an entrepreneur, and executive in the financial services and technology sector who partners with multiple private equity investors to take companies from launch through liquidity. He is also the founder of Oasis Financial and PayLink Direct and serves as an operating partner with private equity firm Altamont Capital, currently launching the entry into the US for an early-stage European fintech that provides AI-based credit underwriting SaaS platform for small businesses, and consulting a provider of cryptocurrency ATMs.

Tatiana Goldberg is a Danish psychologist and comic book creator who specialised in psychological tools in visual design and is concerned with both composition, graphic expression and means of action in environments and designs, as well as psychological depth in the characters she creates.

Charlie Ilgunas at Little Bee/Yellow Jacket has bought Hour of Need: The Daring Escape of the Danish Jews During World War II for publication in the summer of 2023. Ralph Shayne and Tatiana Goldberg's agent Dan Strutzel at Inspire Productions handled the deal for world rights.

Yellow Jacket, an imprint of Little Bee Books, is a middle-grade publisher of series and standalone titles for ages 8 through 14, covering an array of genres including humor, historical fiction, magical realism, coming-of-age stories, graphic novels, and much more. Little Bee Books, was the U.S. children's publishing unit of the Bonnier Swedish publishing conglomerate, bought out by their CEO Shimul Tolia and CFO Thomas Morgan. Distribution is by Simon & Schuster.