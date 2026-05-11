Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, nick dragotta, scott snyder

How Absolute Batman #1 Totally Sets Up Absolute Batman #20 (Spoilers)

How Absolute Batman #1 Totally Sets Up Absolute Batman #20 (Absolute Bat Spoilers)

"Just prepare yourself, okay?" Absolute Batman #20 is coming this Wednesday from Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin. But before it does, you might want to do a little re-reading…

Previously, in Absolute Batman #19, it was suggested that The Joker was behind the death of Thomas Wayne as part of a setup to turn Bruce Wayne into Batman

In the preview of Absolute Batman #20, it is also suggested that Jonathan Crane, the Scarecrow, was involved in Bruce Wayne's young life.

Which also saw me re-read Absolute Batman #1, with the death of Thomas Wayne at the hands of Joe Chill, panels of which appear in the report that Jim Gordon gave to Bruce, before trying to burn them and then jumping to his death, at the hands of the Absolute Scarecrow. Remember this?

Are those crows in the sky? I rather think they may be… Caw caw. Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published this Wednesday from DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026

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