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How Absolute Batman #1 Totally Sets Up Absolute Batman #20 (Spoilers)

How Absolute Batman #1 Totally Sets Up Absolute Batman #20 (Absolute Bat Spoilers)

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"Just prepare yourself, okay?" Absolute Batman #20 is coming this Wednesday from Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin. But before it does, you might want to do a little re-reading…

The Conspiracy At The Heart Of Absolute Batman (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Previously, in Absolute Batman #19, it was suggested that The Joker was behind the death of Thomas Wayne as part of a setup to turn Bruce Wayne into Batman

The Conspiracy At The Heart Of Absolute Batman (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

In the preview of Absolute Batman #20, it is also suggested that Jonathan Crane, the Scarecrow, was involved in Bruce Wayne's young life.

How Absolute Batman #1 Totally Set Up Absolute Batman #20 (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Which also saw me re-read Absolute Batman #1, with the death of Thomas Wayne at the hands of Joe Chill, panels of which appear in the report that Jim Gordon gave to Bruce, before trying to burn them and then jumping to his death, at the hands of the Absolute Scarecrow. Remember this?

How Absolute Batman #1 Totally Set Up Absolute Batman #20 (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Are those crows in the sky? I rather think they may be… Caw caw. Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published this Wednesday from DC Comics.

  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20
    (W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
    As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26
  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21
    (W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
    SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026
  • ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22
    (W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta
    THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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