Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Joker, nick dragotta, scott snyder

We See The Absolute Joker Cave In Absolute Batman #20 (Spoilers)

We get to see the Absolute Joker Cave in Absolute Batman #20 and discover what makes him laugh (Spoilers)

We were told in Absolute Batman #1 that Jack Quinn, the Absolute Joker, doesn't laugh. But in Absolute Batman #15, we discovered that was a lie. He laughs, but only when he is in his most monstrous of forms. Next week sees the publication of Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. Here is the official preview of the comic book issued by DC Comics. If you don't want any spoilers, stop now. The comic book covers (about a hundred out of the hundred-and-sixteen seen so far) reveal the looks of the Absolute Robins, mechas owned, run and developed by The Joker and now being used by Deathstroke to hunt down Batman in Gotham, with the full acquiescence of the authorities.

First, we see The Joker's cave, underneath his manor, run by his Butler, and it has much in common with the Batcave in DC standard continuity… the winding staircase down to it is hidden behind a grandfather clock in the manor. The dinosaur skeleton. The giant penny. The banks of screens, tracking Batman, and the death of former mayor Jim Gordon at the hands of the Scarecrow, but framing Batman. And the place where The Joker laughs…

Followed by the Dark Knight-style press push for the Robins, as the opposite of Batman. But also the documents that Gordon left with Bruce Wayne. That may reveal a lot more about the origins of the Absolute Batman… We know that Bruce Wayne went to therapy as a child after his father was shot and killed at the Gotham Zoo trying to protect him. It turns out that his psychiatrist may have been Dr Jonathan Crane, the Absolute Scarecrow… and working for Joker all this time.

He didn't do it, Barbara. Scarecrow did, hired by the Joker. Of course, if he wasn't the Batman, it woulod probably never have happened… and someone is going to have to wear that coat eventually. Absoluet John Constantine in town?

As promised, he is back in the living baby suit, and in full Monster Joker form… this is the form in which he laughs, after all. And only this one. We heasrd the suit would return in #19, looks like it drifted an issue… Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published this coming Wednesday.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

Variant covers by KRIS ANKA, FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO, and TK 1:25 Variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26

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