How Absolute Batman #4 Will Change The Game (Spoilers)

How Absolute Batman #4 by Scott Snyder and Gabriel Walta will change the game (Spoilers)

Gabriel Walta is drawing Absolute Batman #4 instead of Nick Dragotta, which is a step away for the title. As the solicitation asks, "How did he get to this point? How did he push himself? And how did the tragic events of his childhood, and the advice of his father, shape the man who he became…literally?"

Absolute Batman is giving us different stories around the Batman myth. A working-class Batman, a Bruce Wayne who grew up without a father but with a mother, a Bruce Wayne who grew up alongside the people he might have been destined to oppose. But there's more. This Bruce Wayne is slightly older than the one who classically was in the alleyway with his parents when they died. Here, he is an award-winning prodigy of a young student but also one who stands in the witness box at the trial of Joe Chill, the man who killed his father. It may be that it's his younger experience of the judicial process which informs his decision to become the vigilante Batman.

We learned how the Batman suit related to Bruce Wayne's original construction designs and was inspired by the bats in the Gotham Zoo batcave, where his father was shot and killed by Joe Chill. However, it seems that the first appearance of Absolute Batman in the first issue was not Batman's first appearance on the streets of Gotham. There was an earlier version, a proto-Batman, from which Bruce Wayne learned much. As well as choosing to increase his own size…

We have previously learned that Bruce Wayne has been visiting Joe Chill in jail. We may now learn why.

