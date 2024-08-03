Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: big books, DC All-In

How And When DC Comics Will Be Collecting The DC All-In Titles

We are getting to see how and when the DC All titles are going to start being collected by DC Comics in 2025.

Article Summary DC is collecting "All In" titles in 2025 with major releases across Amazon, Edelweiss, and Penguin Random House.

Upcoming volumes include "Creature Commandos," "Harley Quinn," "Poison Ivy," and "Nightwing" with fresh storylines.

Series like "Catwoman," "Batman: Detective Comics," "Titans," and "Superman" will feature new creative teams and arcs.

Expect dynamic stories, such as "Birds of Prey" infiltrating a cult and "The Flash" grappling with post-Absolute Power changes.

DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos

David Dastmalchian, Juan Ferreyra

July 22, 2025, $19.99, 176 pages

The DC Universe is full of monsters…some more deadly than others! Meet the Creature Commandos, a rag-tag group of the cursed and the creepy, brought together to fight against evil. Or each other, depending on the day! From gorgons to werewolves, the Creature Commandos have their work cut out for them, delving into the deepest corners of the DC Universe to uncover what mysteries may lay in wait for them. DC Horror Presents Creature Commandos brings together the talents of David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) and Jesus Hervas (Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum) in this brand-new, horror-filled miniseries! Collects DC Horror Presents Creature Commandos #1-6

Harley Quinn Vol. 1

Elliott Kalan, Mindy Lee

July 29, 2025 $19.99 176 pages

Harley Quinn goes All-In! Join a brand-new creative team as Harley's favorite and ultra-dangerous neighborhood has been gentrified beyond recognition. Now she's on a one-clown mission to make Gotham safe for crime again. Harley Quinn joins DC's "All In" initiative with a brand-new creative the brand new creative team of writer Elliott Kalan and artist Mindy Lee. When Harley Quinn discovers her favorite dangerous neighborhood in Gotham City has been gentrified beyond recognition, she breaks bad and sets out on a one clown-woman mission to make Gotham City safe for crime again!

Poison Ivy Vol. 5

G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara

July 8, 2025 $19.99 168 pages

Poison Ivy goes All-In for year three of the critically acclaimed series from Hugo Award-winning writer G. Willow Wilson (Wonder Woman) and superstar artist Marcio Takara. The GLAAD award-winning series from writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara returns for year three as part of DC's "All In" initiative. Poison Ivy returns to Gotham City to resume her war to restore the balance of the natural world. However, when she unintentionally resurrects an ancient place buried deep within Gotham's past, it awakens something hungry. Collects: Poison Ivy #25-30

Nightwing Vol. 8

Dan Watters, Dexter Soy

July 1, 2025 $29.99 232 pages

Nightwing goes All-In! Join a brand-new creative team as they send Dick Graysoninto a world of rival gangs and escalating violence in his home of Blüdhaven. Dick Grayson joins DC's "All In" initiative with a brand-new creative team for Nightwing. It's not all sunshine when Blüdhaven erupts into a warzone between rival gangs fighting for the future of crime. Nightwing must push himself further than he ever has to save his home and legacy. Don't miss this groundbreaking new era from the new creative team of writer Dan Watters and artist Dexter Soy. Collects: Nightwing #119-124

Catwoman Vol. 1

Torunn Gronbekk, Fabiana Mascolo

July 1, 2025 $17.99 160 pages

Catwoman is back in action with a fresh start perfect for new readers, as she's taken away from Gotham City and back to her roots as an international thief!

Selina Kyle does not know why the attempt on her life was made, nor does she know who ordered it. As she desperately searches for clues as to who has suddenly orchestrated this lethal manhunt against her, one thing becomes abundantly clear: the answers don't lie in her life as the Catwoman of Gotham City.

To save her own life, Selina Kyle must re-enter the world of a sinister international syndicate that years ago helped to transform her into the world's foremost thief.

A tale of identity, broken alliances, and pulse-pounding action begins here, from writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Fabiana Mascolo! This new volume of Catwoman is part of DC's All In initiative, providing bold new jumping-on points for all of DC's iconic heroes.

This volume collects Catwoman #69-74.

Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 1

Tom Taylor, Mikel Janin

July 1, 2025 $19.99 232 pages

Over the years, the Caped Crusader has faced down foes of all different shapes and sizes, from killer mutants to cosmic deities and everything in between. Now, however, he finds himself staring down an enemy like never before: The cold and uncaring march of time!

Over the years, the Caped Crusader has faced down foes of all different shapes and sizes, from killer mutants to cosmic deities and everything in between. Now, however, he finds himself staring down an enemy like never before: The cold and uncaring march of time!

Batman confronts his own mortality and uncovers a far-reaching and deadly conspiracy in the process that threatens the very heart of Gotham City. How far will the Dark Knight go to ensure he is able to stand vigil over his home for decades to come? And what price will he have to pay? Collects Detective Comics #1090-1096

Titans Vol. 3

Tom Taylor, Lucas Meyer

June 24, 2025 $19.99 176 pages

The Titans go All-In! Join a brand-new creative team of John Layman and Pete Woods as the Titans search for their new place in the world after the events of Absolute Power.

A league of their own! After the events of Absolute Power, the team looks towards the future and their place in it. Will their failure to control Amanda Waller mean lasting consequences for the hero community?

Collects: Titans #16-20

Superman Vol. 4: Rise of the Superwoman

Dan Mora, Dan Mora

June 17, 2025 $19.99 176 pages

The events of Absolute Power have given Lois Lane brand new superpowers! That's right – Superwoman has returned! But is this new status quo a permanent fixture? Or are Lois's days fighting crime with her fists instead of her pen numbered?

Superwoman returns! As the dust of Absolute Power begins to settle, Lois Lane has found herself with strange new superpowers – but their mysterious origins may provide a ticking clock! And to make matters worse, one of Superman's greatest foes, the Time Trapper, has arrived in Metropolis armed with a secret that may shake the very foundations of the Super-Family to their core!

And as if things couldn't get more intense…Doomsday!

Power Girl Vol. 3

Leah Williams, Adriana Melo

June 10, 2025 $19.99 176 pages

A new superhero is taking Metropolis by storm, and it's not Power Girl! A mysterious heroine who claims to be able to stop crime before it happens has stepped into the lime light, but something isn't quite right with her abilities – and it's up to Power Girl to figure out the truth and stop her before its too late!

Power Girl and Omen face off against Ejecta, a new super claiming to know the details of crimes before they happen. But is this ability truly precognitive, or is there someone else pulling the strings to create an illusion? The mystery may be more dangerous than Power Girl or Omen could have ever anticipated – and when things get more and more personal, the question of whether Power Girl can truly step in to stop this catastrophe and save her city from itself becomes more critical than ever before.

Batman Vol. 5

Chip Zdarsky, Denys Cowan, Jorge Jimenez

June 10, 2025 $19.99 224 pages

After a long and harrowing time away, Batman has returned to Gotham City with a vengeance! Will he and his public-facing initiatives as Bruce Wayne finally transform the city into somewhere safe? And has the Riddler actually gone legit, or is it part of some greater scheme?

Batman is ALL IN! Zdarsky and Jimenez kick off a new era of the Caped Crusader in the aftermath of Absolute Power. Bruce has hit the ground running with brand new initiatives for the public and has his dedicated himself to improving the city both behind the mask and without it, but his plans are complicated by a sudden, apparent change of heart by the Riddler who now claims to have gone legit. Is this actually a new leaf for one of Gotham's most diabolical criminals? Or is there a bigger puzzle at play here – one that only Batman can possibly piece together before its too late?

Collects Batman #153-158.

Birds of Prey Vol. 3

Kelly Thompson, Jordie Bellaire, Leonardo Romero

April 29, 2025 $19.99 176 pages

The Birds of Prey are ALL IN! Join the Birds of Prey as they work to infiltrate the Ninth Day, a cult-like corporation that may or may not be behind a rash of kidnappings plaguing the DC Universe.

When a mysterious corporation is suspected of a string of kidnappings – and the victims of said kidnappings include immensely powerful Amazons – the Birds of Prey spring into action. But, when Cassandra Cain goes undercover and subsequently breaks contact, a routine mission becomes much more. Will the Birds be able to trust a handful of new members to get Cass out of danger? Or is this new era for the team about to start with a major tragedy?

The Flash Vol. 3

Si Spurrier, Ramon Perez

May 13, 2025

$19.99 176 pages

Family forward! The events of Absolute Power have left the Flash family reeling and in need of a desperate regroup. Where better to do so than Skartaris, in the center of the Earth! A brand new Flash story arc starts here.

The Flash family must grapple with a new status quo thanks to the cataclysmic events of Absolute Power, and the tectonic shifts have left Wally West on the precipice of an evolution into a new form. Thankfully, these powers may be something he can share with his family! The Flash family is ALL IN and a can't-miss story arc starts here, kicking off a brand new chapter of Flash history.

Collects The Flash #14-19.

Green Lantern Vol. 3: Power of Will

Jeremy Adams, Marc Guggenheim, Fernando Pasarin, Matt Clark

May 20, 2025, $19.99 176 pages

The seeds of war have been sown across the galaxy and now it's up to Green Lanterns Hal Jordon, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner to stop it! But how far will they have to go, and what, exactly, is the secret of the Dark Star resurrection?

The Green Lanterns must deal with the fallout of Absolute Power and Green Lantern: War Journal in ways that will change the DC Universe's cosmos forever! The Dark Star ring represents a dangerous and mysterious threat that only Hal, John, and Guy can get to the bottom of! But how far will they go, and where will this path take them? A brand new era of Green Lantern stories start here!

