How – And Why – Those Amazing Spider-Man #26 Spoilers Leaked Last week, spoilers dropped for Amazing Spider-Man #26, then over two weeks away from the street date. But where did they come from?

Last week, spoilers dropped for Amazing Spider-Man #26, then over two weeks away from the street date, being published by Marvel Comics on the 31st of May. No one saw the spoilers coming so early, certainly not Marvel. Usually copies get to stores in the days before sale; some stores put them out on the weekend before sale, breaking the street date which is less policed than it used to be. But at this stage, copies will not have got to stores, they may not have even gotten to distributors, only the printers and publishers could have seen copies at that point, and the quality of the images was so low that Marvel Comics really would not have wanted them out there like that, even if it was an intentional leak.

Indeed, Marvel followed up fast, leaking the images and details themselves in full HD, and got Entertainment Weekly to even run the spoiler as a headline. Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan, was going to die at the end of Amazing Spider-Man #26 and there was nothing anyone could do about it.

There has been some speculation and reportage as to how and where the leaks occurred, but even when asking the question outright in the headline, Comics Beat couldn't answer it and pointed only to the same Reddit thread that everyone had been to.

But I've tracked down those images to their source, a YouTube channel, Comic Kingpins, with 527 subscribers, which went live with the spoilers on Monday, the 15th of May, 7 pm ET. To date that feed has only had 208 views, but it was enough for someone to screencap the pages and send them viral elsewhere without linking back.

I talked to the Comic Kingpins about their motivation and access to the images, and they told me; "We stated on the show about the main reason that it was spoiled at all was the fact that they were killing off a fan favorite, minority character in a title that wasn't her own and without drawing pretty much any attention to the fact she was even showing up in this event. It's a huge disservice to her fans. It seems that a lot of the community is under the impression the source came from the publisher and that is accurate. I am allowed to say that much. The sentiments we expressed about her being killed off like this are the sentiments of our source. Hopefully now, perhaps more of her fans will catch this milestone event for her regardless how they handle it down the road. As you can I'm sure understand… we don't want to say too much in regards to our source for the obvious reasons."

Amazing Spider-Man #26 is published by Marvel Comics on the 31st of May.

