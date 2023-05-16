Entertainment Weekly Spoils Amazing Spider-Man #26 Death In Headline Christian Holub writing for Entertainment Weekly has gone harder, faster and further spoiling Amazing Spider-Man in the headline and visual.

Amazing Spider-Man time! Dan Slott was very clear today about spoilers on Twitter. I mean, he could have been talking about Popverse, or Comic Book Movie but odds are he had Bleeding Cool in his sights. He usually does. Maybe it was just drive-by crossfire, but we got tagged in a lot to this tweet.

When a book isn't on sale yet and you go out of your way to spoil it, you're being a pretty lousy fan. It doesn't matter whether or not you like or dislike what's going on in the scene you're spoiling. You're still spoiling things for others. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) May 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

But it seems that Christian Holub writing for Entertainment Weekly has gone harder, faster and further by a) running the story on a much bigger platform b) spoiling the story right there in the headline and visual and c) calling it an exclusive. Well, they do have some artwork from the Fallen Friend one-shot that Bleeding Cool mentioned, as well as confirming what it actually will be called.

See, that's how you do it Entertainment Weekly. Because yes, Marvel and Entertainment Weekly have just confirmed, two weeks out, that Amazing Spider-Man #26 will see the death of Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, as the result of…. whatever happens in the comic book.

And showing artwork by John Romita Jr of Kamala Khan as she became an intern for Norman Osborn at Oscorp.

A storm that has come to New York courtesy of the gods and Emissary that Spider-Man has found himself fighting, with Mary Jane Watson, and Norman Osborn, alongside Kamala Khan, for the anniversary issue of the Death of Gwen Stacy. Something we have been covering for some time…

And the arrival of their foe, looking to kill Mary Jane Watson, and holding a wrench…

This is how it ends. Bleeding Cool also ran another page earlier…

And this will now be the Fallen Friend one-shot, renamed Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms Marvel. Creative team yet unnamed…

At this point, I would like to point out that a) Amazing Spider-Man his been written by Zeb Wells, who is b) also writing the upcoming movie The Marvels that features Ms Marvel, out in November, and he will have planned for this. That c) Marvel will be publishing a secret Classified four issue mini-series starting in August that d) looks like it is linked to the X-Men books. A series that has included resurrection technology, now extended from mutants to humans. And e) in the MCU, Ms Marvel is a mutant, not an Inhuman. Oh and f) there will be something big happening in Krakoa for the Hellfire Gala. I don't think any of this is coincidental. And I reckon Zeb Wells will revive Ms Marvel as a mutant on the mutant island of Krakoa. And that four-issue series will be something like The Mutant Misadventures of Ms Marvel. Maybe.

But Entertainment Weekly, keep the spoilers below the fold next time, okay? For those who want them and not for those who don't? Amazing Spider-Man #26 is still two weeks away… let's play the game.