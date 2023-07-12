Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dark Droids, darth vader, star wars

How Darth Vader Is Inspiring A Dark Droid Rebellion (Spoilers)

Darth Vader likes to build a droid but also likes to spar with them, Today's Star Wars: Darth Vader gives the insurgent droid rebellion a bit of a boost.

Darth Vader likes to build a droid. But he also likes to spar with them, cutting them in two. Or three. Or more. Today's Star Wars: Darth Vader gives the insurgent droid rebellion a bit of a boost, as one doesn't so much stand on a soap box as extend their legs a bit.

Dealing with droids enslaved, crushed down, and disposed of by humanity, a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

And Darth Vader makes a handy focal point for their plots of revenge, activism and general rebellion.

This is all tying in with themes from the much-promised Dark Droids, a Star Wars crossover set between Empire and Jedi. that will include a Droid rebellion. With warrior-priest droid activist Ajax Sigma revived from the days of the Old Republic. And The Scourge, a spirit that possesses droids and turns them into its army.

And so, yes, you don't get darker droids than O-O-O and BT-1, psychopaths by design. And happy to seize advantage of any situation, rebellion or not.

So while this isn't an actual Dark Droid crossover, thematically it is building up all the droid issues as an allegory to slavery and class domination that for decades Star Wars refused to address, even as they provided all the building blocks.

