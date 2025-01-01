How Did Kang Get Black Cat To Join Him In Avengers #22? (Spoilers)

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Kang, Myrddin

How Did Kang Get Black Cat To Join Him In Avengers #22 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami? (Spoilers)

The solicitations for Avengers #22 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami promise "BLACK CAT JOINS THE AVENGERS!?!" Well, maybe in the geographic sense.

As Scarlet Witch, probability mystic hits the intergalactic casinos and auction houses of the Grandmaster for a heist for Kang's Missing Moment that has fuelled this book since Timeless two years ago, albeit a plot strand that has been knocked aside in favour of Fall Of X and Blood Hunt, and now with One World Under Doom coming up.

Can't Storm or Tony Stark get their hands on piles of mysterium? Or has the intergalactic market for that particular mutant mineral collapsed in the wake of the fall of Krakoa? But it seems they have a rival crew coming for The Missing Moment.

But when you can pick heist partners from all across time and space, aspects like death should not stand in the way of putting the gang together…

… when you can recruit the late father of the Black Cat…

… and bring his daughter along for the ride. But who is sitting in Kang's one look time-chair?

Myrddin, the cosmic mystic figure who started the whole race for the Missing Moment in the beginning, is now taking Kang's role in his absence…

AVENGERS #22

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240819

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Farid Karami (CA) Valerio Schiti

BLACK CAT JOINS THE AVENGERS?! For a cosmic caper! The Avengers attend an intergalactic auction in an attempt to get ahead of some of these Tribulation Events… …but they are in for a shock when Black Cat shows up on SOMEONE'S arm! The most shocking date of 2025 – and the year has only begun! Rated T+ In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $3.99

