How Did Kang Get Black Cat To Join Him In Avengers #22? (Spoilers)

How Did Kang Get Black Cat To Join Him In Avengers #22 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami? (Spoilers)

Article Summary

  • Black Cat joins Avengers for a cosmic heist, aiding in pursuit of Kang's Missing Moment.
  • Scarlet Witch leads a daring mission to intergalactic casinos, dodging rival crews.
  • Kang's time-travel tactics involve Black Cat's late father, sparking intrigue.
  • Myrddin, cosmic mystic, takes Kang's place at a pivotal moment.

The solicitations for Avengers #22 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami promise "BLACK CAT JOINS THE AVENGERS!?!" Well, maybe in the geographic sense.

Avengers #22 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami

As Scarlet Witch, probability mystic hits the intergalactic casinos and auction houses of the Grandmaster for a heist for Kang's Missing Moment that has fuelled this book since Timeless two years ago, albeit a plot strand that has been knocked aside in favour of Fall Of X and Blood Hunt, and now with One World Under Doom coming up.

Avengers #22 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami

Can't Storm or Tony Stark get their hands on piles of mysterium? Or has the intergalactic market for that particular mutant mineral collapsed in the wake of the fall of Krakoa? But it seems they have a rival crew coming for The Missing Moment.

Avengers #22 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami

But when you can pick heist partners from all across time and space, aspects like death should not stand in the way of putting the gang together…

Avengers #22 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami

… when you can recruit the late father of the Black Cat…

Avengers #22 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami

… and bring his daughter along for the ride.  But who is sitting in Kang's one look time-chair?

Avengers #22 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami

Myrddin, the cosmic mystic figure who started the whole race for the Missing Moment in the beginning, is now taking Kang's role in his absence…

AVENGERS #22
MARVEL COMICS
OCT240819
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Farid Karami (CA) Valerio Schiti
BLACK CAT JOINS THE AVENGERS?! For a cosmic caper! The Avengers attend an intergalactic auction in an attempt to get ahead of some of these Tribulation Events… …but they are in for a shock when Black Cat shows up on SOMEONE'S arm! The most shocking date of 2025 – and the year has only begun! Rated T+ In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $3.99

 

