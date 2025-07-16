Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Age Of Revelation, doug ramsey

How Doug Ramsey Deals With US Government In X-Men: Age Of Revelation

How Doug Ramsey deals with the US Government in X-Men: Age Of Revelation... very much how Tony Stark deals with the Chitauri (XSpoilers)

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! You can catch up on the rest of our X-Men: Age Of Revelation coverage with this handy tag. Because today sees the release of X-Men: Age Of Revelation… that is, as long as your comic store managed to get more than their one copy. Showing how the near future came about as "the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse" as "with his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind." But how did it get to that stage? Well, we saw Doug Ramsey taking control of Philadelphia to deal with the X-Virus, its effects and an overstretched governmental response, and in doing so, seceding from the USA. Well, it seems that the USA weren't too happy with all that.

And Doug Ramsey, with Fabian Cortez powering up Vanisher, took a play out of Tony Stark's book in the Avengers movie.

And they dropped that bomb elsewhere.

Washington DC, folks. Killing however-many thousands of people… rather than the thousands of infectious mutants the US government was looking to kill. While Philadelphia, a New Krakoa, capital of the Revelation Territories thrives, as Doug Ramsey continues to talk to the vegetables.

We previously learned of the death of Magik which caused some ructions online, but even for comic books…

It didn't last long. We may get more for Maria Hill, though she seems very alive in the current One World Under Doom continuity. And if there was any thought that Doug Ramsey was just doing what was necessary as Revelation, and wasn't just another narcissistic despot corrupted by power…

Well, his face is on the mountain now. Hard to miss that. Mount Revelation it is…

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION #0

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Shadow Drop Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Available at Retailers Starting Wednesday 16th July

X YEARS FROM TODAY the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/1

After being welcomed onto Cyclops' X-Men with open arms, Revelation set out on the impossible task that Apocalypse entrusted him with: creating a world where only the fittest survived. With his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind. It's a mutant homeland built on an insidious lie, spreading across the planet and wiping out humanity until it becomes a mutant homeworld!

