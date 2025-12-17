Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: guy gardner, nathan fillion, Superman Unlimited

How Guy Gardner Gets That Haircut, Revealed (Superman Spoilers)

How Guy Gardner Gets That Haircut, Revealed In Today's Superman Unlimited #8 (Super Spoilers)

Article Summary Guy Gardner's famous bowl haircut finally gets an official DC Universe origin in Superman Unlimited #8.

The new comic confirms a fan-favorite gag about how Guy Gardner achieves his unique hairstyle.

Classic comic references reveal the long history behind Guy's iconic look, from the Justice League era onwards.

Nathan Fillion's movie portrayal and comic origins highlight Guy Gardner's status as a Green Lantern icon.

This was a gag cartoon by Kerry Callen from earlier this year for 13th Dimension Comics. With Guy Gardner revealing how he gets his pudding bowl haircut.

A take on Guy Gardner's bowl haircut, which gained added prominence this year when sported by Nathan Fillion in the Superman movie.

Which itself got an uptick from Justice League back in the eighties.

With an origin later revealed from childhood superheroic obsession…

And Ernie, the sidekick of wartime hero General Glory…

However, in today's Superman Unlimited #8 by Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer, the method by which he gets his haircut in the DC Universe is revealed…

It's exactly the way that Kerry Callen joked it would be back in March. And now established DC Comics canon….

And he totally loves it! Superman Unlimited #8 by Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer is published by DC Comics today. As Simon Stagg brings influencers on board his faster-than-light drive spaceship designed by the Toyman, powered by Kryptonite engines, with only Guy Gardner to provide safety backup when the rest of the galaxy is having their borders threatened by the humans… what could possibly go wrong? No wonder Guy Gardner wanted to get his haircut straight first…

Superman Unlimited #8 by Dan Slott, Lucas Meyer

Thanks to Toyman's Kryptonite generators, Earth is finally ready to mass-produce commercial faster-than-light rockets…for the planet's richest one percent. And who wouldn't want Earth's multibillionaires traveling among the stars? Everyone. Every single being in the entire cosmos. It's up to Superman and special guest star Guy Gardner to save the launch of Simon Stagg's new space yacht from one of the deadliest cosmic beings in the galaxy!

