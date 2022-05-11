How Many Did The Hulk Kill In El Paso? (Spoilers)

Hulk VS Thor! Why do superheroes fight? Surely they are on the same side? The usual "mistaken scenario" that is soon resolved, for both heroes to then fiugfht on the same side is a long-standing superheoic trope. In recent years, however, fervent differences of opinion leading to conflict has been the name of the game. Superman Vs Batman, Civil War, Avengers Vs X-Men, there's nothing modern comic book fans like more is for their favourite heroes to fight each other to th death over, I don;t know, whose turn it is to do the washing up. But what is it that will pit Hulk against Thor in the Banner War event crossover that Donny Cates is now writing?

Hulk #1 focused more on what this new Hulk was, how Bruce Banner was in charge of the Starship Hulk from his new mind palace., while future issues have shown how torturing the Hulk internally creates increased strength for Banner to use. But his reasons for leaving Earth were brushed over a bit.

El Paso was named as somewhere that something happened. Where people died. And that it was the Hulk's fault.

In Hulk Vs Thor: Bamner Of War Alpha #1 we get a number. Seventeen people dead at the hands of the Hulk. And Thor looking to hammer that home, literally.

With a hammer currently home to the spirit of Thor's father, the late Odin. Because, you know, continuity.

As Captain America said, one is too many. But seventeen is a little too many to brush under the carpet.

While Thor used Mjolnir to imprison Hulk, placing it upon his prone body, unable to lift or move it – or himself, no matter how angry he gets. Trapped by his own unworthiness.

Something Miles Morales is going through in his universe too, in a new What If exploring the many world of Miles Morales, where he did not become Spider-Man but something – or someone – else.

No palace needed for this Hulk. Just the ability to summon memories.

Turning the lesson of his dead uncle, not great power leading to great responsibility, but great responsibility unleashing great power.

While Bruce Banner has a more analytical approach to his predicament.

And coming up with the kind of answer that The Hulk just wouldn't have by themselves. And tied back into the body horror arc of The Immortal Hulk.

Because when you cando anything to your body in the knowledge that it will heal, and you are able to shut off all that pain to another part of your brain…

You can let your troubles slip right through you. As the Hulk achieves his dream of getting a hole in one…

