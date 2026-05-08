Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Deniz camp, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame, ultimate spider-man

Ultimate Spider-Man Is Still Dead In Ultimate Endgame #4 (Spoilers)

Ultimate Spider-Man is still Dead in Ultimate Endgame #4 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson and Jonas Scharf (Spoilers)

Next week sees the publication of Ultimate Endgame #4 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf or as we are definitely calling it, The Penultimate Endgame. Hey, maybe that's how Marvel could bring back the Ultimate Universe, make it a prequel, just looking at The Maker changing all of history and call it The Penultimate Universe? With the adventures of the not-Spider-Man Peter Parker, as he is born, grows up, his parents die, he gets adopted by May and Ben, he meets Mary Jane Watson, has kids, gets married, and, like the Ultimate Universe, does it all in real time. It will only take around forty years… because in Ultimate Endgame, he is dead.

He did have a family Reed Richards/Doctor Doom. And he spun the wheel on that one and learned that with great power there must come great responsibility… and they can't bring him back. So instead, they have no choice but a full-blown Akira revival…

And Neo Tokyo is no more. But sadly, The Maker's city still is. For it is The Maker.

From one Reed Richards to another, both hiding their faces…. not long to go now. And yes I know Ultimate Spider-Man is on the cover. But is he on the inside? As they say, in the solicits, he meets his Maker. And last month, we all got that pun… Ultimate Endgame #4 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf is published on Wednesday. Then you will have to wait until the 24th of June for the Ultimate Ultimate Endgame…

Ultimate Endgame #4 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER! Time is ticking on the Ultimate Universe!!! In this penultimate issue of the most climactic super-hero event EVER(!)…heroes will fall, villains will rise and your favorite characters will be forced to make difficult sacrifices!

SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER! Time is ticking on the Ultimate Universe!!! In this penultimate issue of the most climactic super-hero event EVER(!)…heroes will fall, villains will rise and your favorite characters will be forced to make difficult sacrifices! Ultimate Endgame #5 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances.

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