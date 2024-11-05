Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: mary jane, Venom War

How Mary Jane Looks at Peter Parker in Venom War Spider-Man (Spoilers)

Everyone Wants Their Partner to Look at Them Like Mary Jane Looks at Peter Parker in Venom War: Spider-Man #4 Tomorrow (Spoilers)

Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Greg Land are bringing the Venom War: Spider-Man mini-series, tying in with the big Venom event, to the end tomorrow with #4. Spider-Man works with Mary Jane as Jackpot, with her boyfriend Paul Rabin talking in her ear. But Peter Parker doesn't want Mary Jane to listen to Paul, but to him instead.

And, in the belly of the symbiotic beast they have found themselves attacked by, he finds a way to talk to Mary Jane Watson one-on-one. Where they can leave the costumes behind.

And then when they get back out into open… well, Greg Land does give her a very clear glance towards Spider-Man, as we get something close to an Amazing Fantasy #15 reprise…

Mary Jane's arms are all around Peter Parker, and getting close. It's not the only lingering glance they will be exchanging, either.

And just when you think things may be going back the way they were… suggesting Peter Parker and Mary Jane getting back together, joined even more with a common superheroic element to their lives…

Someone interrupts. And you know just exactly who it is going to be.

Not now, Paul! Come on now! So, yes, it looks like this Peter/Mary Jane/Paul situation will indeed continue after Zeb Wells' run on the character. Maybe they could get one of the Krakoan writers in and reintroduce them all as a throuple? Look, it's either this or I talk about the American Election, and no one wants that, right? Right. So tomorrow's Venom War: Spider-Man #4 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Greg Land it is.

VENOM WAR SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240800

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Greg Land

POWER OR RESPONSIBILTY? Peter Parker must make a choice – power or responsibility? What is more important? When Mary Jane's life stands on one side and the threat from the symbiote he brought to Earth stands on the other…what will he choose? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $3.99

