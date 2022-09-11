How Much Are Your Sandman Back Issues Worth? Let's Find Out!

Heritage Art Auctions are putting up a bunch of Sandman back issues, from both the Jack Kirby and the Neil Gaiman series, all CGC slabbed at a variety of grades and going under the hammer today.

We also note that Dynamite Entertainment publisher Nick Barrucci has been splashing out on some original Sandman artwork pages from the earliest Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg pages, picking up this Sandman #4 Double-Page Spread pages 10-11 that had to be recut when collected in the trade paperback…

"Well, went all in on this one. I've wanted a Sandman page for many, many years. But with the increased prices of the art, it had to be something meaningful. This page from issue #4 which had the first appearance of Lucifer, and this double page spread of the conversation, MORE than fit the bill! Wow. I honestly cannot believe that I was able to win it! Sam Kieth! Mike Dringenberg! Neil Gaiman! Morpheus! Lucifer! Wow! From the very first story arc, this page features Lord Dream of the Endless meeting with Lucifer Morningstar in an effort to retrieve the missing helm of Dream's. This is one of the scenes that was adapted for the Netflix TV Sandman series! A dark and unsettling page with strange panel layouts, it really does transport the reader to an uncomfortable realm. This two-page spread format only appeared in the original periodical monthly comic book. It had to be redrawn as two separate pages for the trade paperback collection as the page breakdown of the later publication required separate back-to-back pages versus the side-by-side spread."

But as for the comic books up for auction, feel free to watch along, see how much they sell for and then look at your own collection and wonder, in this standard of living crisis alongside the launch of the first season of Sandman from Netflix, and exactly what they might be able to pay for. And maybe you might want Heritage to handle those sales…

Sandman #2 (DC, 1975) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Jack Kirby cover art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $45. CGC census 9/22: 17 in 9.6, 9 higher.

Sandman #3 (DC, 1975) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Jack Kirby cover. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $45. CGC census 9/22: 10 in 9.6, 3 higher.

Sandman #4 (DC, 1989) CGC NM 9.4 White pages. First appearance of Lucifer Morningstar, who appears in the upcoming The Sandman TV series. . Demon appearance. Neil Gaiman story. Sam Keith art. Dave McKean cover. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $90. CGC census 9/22: 193 in 9.4, 555 higher.

Sandman #26 (DC, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Kelley Jones and George Pratt art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 9/22: 33 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #32, 34, and 56 Group (DC, 1991-93) CGC NM/MT 9.8. Includes #32, 34, and 56. Neil Gaiman stories. Dave McKean covers. Approximate Overstreet value for group = $12.

Sandman #61 and 62 Group (DC, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8. Includes #61 and 62. "The Kindly Ones" parts 5 and 6. Neil Gaiman stories. Dave McKean covers. Approximate Overstreet value for group = $8.

Sandman #63 and 64 Group (DC, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8. Includes #63 and 64, "The Kindly Ones" parts 7 and 8. Neil Gaiman stories. Dave McKean covers. Overstreet NM- 9.2 value for group = $8.

Sandman #65 and 69 Group (DC, 1994-95) CGC NM/MT 9.8. Includes #65 and 69, "The Kindly Ones" parts 9 and 13. Neil Gaiman stories. Dave McKean covers. Overstreet NM- 9.2 value for group = $8.

