How To Train Your Dragon's Dan Krall's Adventures of Seraphina Strange

How To Train Your Dragon & Coraline's Dan Krall sells rights to his new graphic novel Adventures Of Seraphina Strange to Union Square

Union Square Kids acquires world English rights for a three-book deal, starting summer 2027.

Seraphina Strange follows global myths, beginning with Finland, inspired by Krall’s family heritage.

Krall shares behind-the-scenes insights and travel experiences on his Substack, Where’s Dan Drawing?

Emmy Award-winning animator Dan Krall has a debut middle-grade graphic novel series, The Adventures of Seraphina Strange, about young heiress Seraphina Strange, who, with the help of her loyal manservant Atherton, follows in her great-grandfather's footsteps to discover the world's rarest monsters as featured in myths from across the globe.

Dan Krall is a storyboard artist, background designer, art director, and children's author and illustrator. He has worked as a character designer on How to Train Your Dragon and Coraline and also worked on Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Chowder, Boxtrolls, Samurai Jack, and My Life as a Teenage Robot, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, The PowerPuff Girls, and Dexter's Laboratory.

Chris Duffy at Union Square Kids has bought the world English rights to The Adventures of Seraphina Strange, with publication scheduled for the first of three books in the summer of 2027. Dan Krall's agent, Abigail Samoun at Red Fox Literary, negotiated the deal.

Dan says on social media, "Something new I'm kind of excited about. I recently sold a series of 3 graphic novels that involve mythology and will be taking me to some different countries. I started a Substack called "Where's Dan Drawing?" to document my travels and the book writing process." And there he tells us, "The first book takes place in Finland. I was interested in Finland and their mythology because both of my maternal great grandparents where Finnish immigrants from the same region called Ostrobothnia. When I was laid off and had a lot of time on my hands I started reading about Finnish mythology and did some paintings of creatures I read about. [see above] Around this time my book agent suggested I try my hand at a graphic novel. She had been suggesting that for years but I never had the time and all of a sudden I did. I started writing a book about the Finnish myths I've been reading about and it came out pretty quickly. My agent shopped it around and after it's fair share of rejections it finally got some love from Union Square Publishing and they bought it plus 2 more yet to be written stories. I had never been to Finland before and wanted to go not just to see where my great grandparents came from but now to research it for the book that took place there… I saw so and earned so much about the area and met some awesome people that shared a lot of knowledge with me I tried to incorporate in the book. The writing of the first book is finished now so I'll be working on the finished art for the next couple months (160 pages! longest book I've ever done). I'm choosing the location for the next book right now and will be leaving soon I hope on my first recognizance mission." Next stop Japan…

