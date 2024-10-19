Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: howard chaykin, omnibus

Howard Chaykin's Black Kiss Omnibus From Image Comics in 2025

Image Comics is collecting the entirety of Howard Chaykin's Black Kiss in the Black Kiss Omnibus, to be published on the 1st of April 2025

Article Summary Image Comics to publish Black Kiss Omnibus by Howard Chaykin on April 1, 2025, compiling the full series.

The omnibus includes Black Kiss, sequel Black Kiss 2, and new content like Black Kiss Halloween.

Chaykin's Black Kiss series was controversial in the 80s for its explicit content and themes.

The 400-page hardcover will be the definitive collection featuring extras and historical context.

Image Comics is collecting the entirety of Howard Chaykin's Black Kiss in the Black Kiss Omnibus, to be published on the 1st of April 2025. But this is no April Fool, and is listed as part of Image Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations.

BLACK KISS OMNIBUS HC

MARCH 19 400 PAGES BW A $39.99

STORY / ART / COVER HOWARD CHAYKIN

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" X 10.875"

"Poisonous and bitter, an absurdly funny sucker punch demanding to be spat out." —Matt Fraction (Sex Criminals) The infamous, hardboiled-erotica series is collected for the first time in a deluxe hardcover omnibus featuring new material. It's been a long, long time…one last time. Collecting for the first time every stop along the way on Howard Chaykin's transgressively groundbreaking trail, the BLACK KISS OMNIBUS collects the legendary 1988 series, its 2012 sequel BLACK KISS 2, plus the BLACK KISS XXXMAS SPECIAL and, created just for this volume, the all-new 28-page BLACK KISS HALLOWEEN, which will mark Chaykin's final excursion into this world's hardboiled erotic noir. Throw in a look back at the project's long history of sensationalism and censorship, plus a large assortment of extras from across nearly four decades, and this 400-page collection will be the definitive shelf-filler that once again makes readers ask that vital question…does it have to be so dirty? Collects Black Kiss #1-12, Black Kiss 2 #1-6, and the Black Kiss XXXMas in July Special

Black Kiss is a hardboiled erotic comic written and drawn by Howard Chaykin, originally published in 1988 by Vortex Comics. His decision to write the book was influenced by DC's early attempts to introduce a ratings system for its comics. The series' explicit sex scenes and the presence of trans femme fatale Dagmar Laine meant that Black Kiss was labelled among the most controversial comic series of the late 1980s. A sequel series, Black Kiss 2, followed in 2012 from Image Comics with less controversy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!