Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Alisa Kwitney, toxic avenger

Howl by Alisa Kwitney & Mauricet in Ahoy Comics' January 2024 Solicits

Howl #1 by Alisa Kwitney and Mauricet launches in Ahoy Comics' January 2024 solicits and solicitations, along with more Toxic Avenger.

Howl #1 by Alisa Kwitney and Mauricet launches in Ahoy Comics' January 2024 solicits and solicitations… as well as more Toxic Avenger.

HOWL #1

WRITER | ALISA KWITNEY

ARTIST | MAURICET

COVER A | MAURICET (MR)

COVER B | 3 COPY BILL KOEB VAR UNLOCK (MR)

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/15/2025

FOC DATE | 12/2/2024

Marry a science fiction writer, become science fiction! That's the law of Greenwich Village in the late 1950s,

home of poets, artists, musicians, writers, their put-upon partners—and the extraterrestrial spores that are

secretly taking them over! Novelist/comics writer Alisa Kwitney (The Sandman Presents) mixes science fiction

with family memoir, featuring stunning art by Mauricet (Star Wars Adventures).

ARCHAIC #2

WRITER | MELISSA F OLSON

ARTIST | SALLY CANTIRINO

COVER A | SALLY CANTIRINO (MR)

COVER B | 3 COPY MAURICET UNLOCK VAR (MR)

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/8/2025

FOC DATE | 11/25/2024

Continuing the all-new fantasy epic written by novelist Melissa F. Olson (the Old World series). On the bizarre

island of Demonde, Tess Halliday and her family meet a variety of demonic creatures, including the eerie

Mimick Dog. But Demonde is full of secrets, and so—it turns out—is Tess.

TOXIC AVENGER #4

WRITER | MATT BORS

ARTIST | FRED HARPER

COVER A | FRED HARPER

COVER B | 3 COPY MATT BORS UNLOCK VAR (MR)

COVER C | 5 COPY J GONZO UNLOCK VAR (MR)

COVER D | FRED HARPER EXCLUSIVE TRADING CARD VAR (MR)

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99/$4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 1/22/2025

FOC DATE | 12/9/2024

Continuing the smash-hit, radioactive-hot revival! As violent space-aliens lurk nearby, Toxie battles Bonehead,

a high-school-bully-turned-mutated-corporate-shill. Meanwhile, a myopic teen with a switchblade takes a dim

view of the company responsible for Tromaville's raging toxins! And what's with all the cicadas, anyway?

WRONG EARTH TP VOL 03 DEAD RINGERS

WRITER | TOM PEYER

ARTIST | JAMAL IGLE, JUAN CASTRO

COVER | JAMAL IGLE

FULL COLOR | 168 PAGES | $18.99

IN-STORE DATE | 2/19/2025

FOC DATE | 12/23/2024

AHOY's acclaimed multiverse comic returns with a third volume by the original creative team! Dragonflyman

and Stinger are back where they belong, on campy Earth-Alpha—but Earth-Omega's gritty Dragonfly and

Stinger II are now trapped there too. Will their vigilante violence infect the planet's innocent, code-approved

culture? Collects WRONG EARTH: WE COULD BE HEROES #1-2 and WRONG EARTH: DEAD RINGERS #1-5.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!