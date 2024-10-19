Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ,

Howl by Alisa Kwitney & Mauricet in Ahoy Comics' January 2024 Solicits

Howl #1 by Alisa Kwitney and Mauricet launches in Ahoy Comics' January 2024 solicits and solicitations, along with more Toxic Avenger.

Published
by
|
Comments

Howl #1 by Alisa Kwitney and Mauricet launches in Ahoy Comics' January 2024 solicits and solicitations… as well as more Toxic Avenger.

HOWL #1
WRITER | ALISA KWITNEY
ARTIST | MAURICET
COVER A | MAURICET (MR)
COVER B | 3 COPY BILL KOEB VAR UNLOCK (MR)
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 1/15/2025
FOC DATE | 12/2/2024
Marry a science fiction writer, become science fiction! That's the law of Greenwich Village in the late 1950s,
home of poets, artists, musicians, writers, their put-upon partners—and the extraterrestrial spores that are
secretly taking them over! Novelist/comics writer Alisa Kwitney (The Sandman Presents) mixes science fiction
with family memoir, featuring stunning art by Mauricet (Star Wars Adventures).

ARCHAIC #2
WRITER | MELISSA F OLSON
ARTIST | SALLY CANTIRINO
COVER A | SALLY CANTIRINO (MR)
COVER B | 3 COPY MAURICET UNLOCK VAR (MR)
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 1/8/2025
FOC DATE | 11/25/2024
Continuing the all-new fantasy epic written by novelist Melissa F. Olson (the Old World series). On the bizarre
island of Demonde, Tess Halliday and her family meet a variety of demonic creatures, including the eerie
Mimick Dog. But Demonde is full of secrets, and so—it turns out—is Tess.

TOXIC AVENGER #4
WRITER | MATT BORS
ARTIST | FRED HARPER
COVER A | FRED HARPER
COVER B | 3 COPY MATT BORS UNLOCK VAR (MR)
COVER C | 5 COPY J GONZO UNLOCK VAR (MR)
COVER D | FRED HARPER EXCLUSIVE TRADING CARD VAR (MR)
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99/$4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 1/22/2025
FOC DATE | 12/9/2024
Continuing the smash-hit, radioactive-hot revival! As violent space-aliens lurk nearby, Toxie battles Bonehead,
a high-school-bully-turned-mutated-corporate-shill. Meanwhile, a myopic teen with a switchblade takes a dim
view of the company responsible for Tromaville's raging toxins! And what's with all the cicadas, anyway?

WRONG EARTH TP VOL 03 DEAD RINGERS
WRITER | TOM PEYER
ARTIST | JAMAL IGLE, JUAN CASTRO
COVER | JAMAL IGLE
FULL COLOR | 168 PAGES | $18.99
IN-STORE DATE | 2/19/2025
FOC DATE | 12/23/2024
AHOY's acclaimed multiverse comic returns with a third volume by the original creative team! Dragonflyman
and Stinger are back where they belong, on campy Earth-Alpha—but Earth-Omega's gritty Dragonfly and
Stinger II are now trapped there too. Will their vigilante violence infect the planet's innocent, code-approved
culture? Collects WRONG EARTH: WE COULD BE HEROES #1-2 and WRONG EARTH: DEAD RINGERS #1-5.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.