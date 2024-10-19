Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Alisa Kwitney, toxic avenger
Howl by Alisa Kwitney & Mauricet in Ahoy Comics' January 2024 Solicits
HOWL #1
WRITER | ALISA KWITNEY
ARTIST | MAURICET
COVER A | MAURICET (MR)
COVER B | 3 COPY BILL KOEB VAR UNLOCK (MR)
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 1/15/2025
FOC DATE | 12/2/2024
Marry a science fiction writer, become science fiction! That's the law of Greenwich Village in the late 1950s,
home of poets, artists, musicians, writers, their put-upon partners—and the extraterrestrial spores that are
secretly taking them over! Novelist/comics writer Alisa Kwitney (The Sandman Presents) mixes science fiction
with family memoir, featuring stunning art by Mauricet (Star Wars Adventures).
ARCHAIC #2
WRITER | MELISSA F OLSON
ARTIST | SALLY CANTIRINO
COVER A | SALLY CANTIRINO (MR)
COVER B | 3 COPY MAURICET UNLOCK VAR (MR)
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 1/8/2025
FOC DATE | 11/25/2024
Continuing the all-new fantasy epic written by novelist Melissa F. Olson (the Old World series). On the bizarre
island of Demonde, Tess Halliday and her family meet a variety of demonic creatures, including the eerie
Mimick Dog. But Demonde is full of secrets, and so—it turns out—is Tess.
TOXIC AVENGER #4
WRITER | MATT BORS
ARTIST | FRED HARPER
COVER A | FRED HARPER
COVER B | 3 COPY MATT BORS UNLOCK VAR (MR)
COVER C | 5 COPY J GONZO UNLOCK VAR (MR)
COVER D | FRED HARPER EXCLUSIVE TRADING CARD VAR (MR)
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99/$4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 1/22/2025
FOC DATE | 12/9/2024
Continuing the smash-hit, radioactive-hot revival! As violent space-aliens lurk nearby, Toxie battles Bonehead,
a high-school-bully-turned-mutated-corporate-shill. Meanwhile, a myopic teen with a switchblade takes a dim
view of the company responsible for Tromaville's raging toxins! And what's with all the cicadas, anyway?
WRONG EARTH TP VOL 03 DEAD RINGERS
WRITER | TOM PEYER
ARTIST | JAMAL IGLE, JUAN CASTRO
COVER | JAMAL IGLE
FULL COLOR | 168 PAGES | $18.99
IN-STORE DATE | 2/19/2025
FOC DATE | 12/23/2024
AHOY's acclaimed multiverse comic returns with a third volume by the original creative team! Dragonflyman
and Stinger are back where they belong, on campy Earth-Alpha—but Earth-Omega's gritty Dragonfly and
Stinger II are now trapped there too. Will their vigilante violence infect the planet's innocent, code-approved
culture? Collects WRONG EARTH: WE COULD BE HEROES #1-2 and WRONG EARTH: DEAD RINGERS #1-5.