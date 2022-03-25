Hulk: Grand Design: Monster #1 Preview: Hulk Not a Monster!!!

Hulk run into nuclear bomb test to save puny kid in preview of Hulk: Grand Design: Monster #1. Now Betty no want talk to Hulk. Hulk sad. Check out preview below.

Hulk: Grand Design: Monster #1

by Jim Rugg, cover by Jim Rugg

The acclaimed Grand Design franchise continues! Writer/artist Jim Rugg follows in the tradition of Ed Piskor and Tom Scioli by unfurling the full saga of THE INCREDIBLE HULK, from the very beginning to the present! Witness the biggest moments in the Hulk's history through the eyes of a single visionary storyteller!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.11"D | 4 oz | 60 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 48 Pages | 75960609966500111

| Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

75960609966500131 – HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MONSTER 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960609966500121 – HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MONSTER 1 PISKOR VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960609966500141 – HULK: GRAND DESIGN – MONSTER 1 MARTIN VARIANT – $5.99 US

