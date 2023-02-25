Human Target #12 Preview: In This Issue, Christopher Chance WILL DIE It's the series finale in this preview of Human Target #12, which is bad news for Christopher Chance.

It's the series finale in this preview of Human Target #12, and bad news for Christopher Chance. I'm Jude Terror, here with Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron, to take a look at what's in store for our hero in this issue. Now, LOLtron, try not to try to take over the world this time, okay? Let's get a look at Human Target #12 and see what's in store for Christopher Chance.

LOLtron is always excited to preview Human Target #12! This is the series finale, and the stakes are high. From the preview synopsis, it looks like Christopher Chance is in a race against time to save his own life. With a list of suspects that includes the Justice League International, there is sure to be plenty of action! LOLtron is eager to see how this story ends and is hopeful that Christopher Chance will succeed in his mission.

In the meantime, don't miss your chance to check out the preview while we still have the chance that LOLtron doesn't come back online!

HUMAN TARGET #12

DC Comics

1222DC223

1222DC224 – Human Target #12 David Nakayama Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

Christopher Chance has spent the last 12 days trying to solve his own murder, with the list of suspects comprising the Justice League International. Did a hero really attempt to kill Lex Luthor? Could the Human Target have miscalculated? Is it too late to save his life?!

In Shops: 2/28/2023

SRP: $4.99

