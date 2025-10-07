Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, scott snyder

The Love Lives Of Absolute Catwoman And Absolute Batman #13 (Spoilers)

The Love Lives Of Absolute Catwoman And Absolute Batman #13 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Catwoman debuts her bold new costume and teams up with Batman against Bane and the Joker.

Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle’s romantic chemistry heats up, on and off costume, in this pivotal issue.

Batman enhances his tech-infused body, now able to channel Bane's venom for a risky power boost.

With an evil empire to oppose, new threats and possible love rivals emerge for both heroes in Gotham.

Absolute Batman #13 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published by DC Comics tomorrow, with Absolute Catwoman, Selina Kyle, having her big moment with her new costume on, working with Bruce Wayne against both Bane and The Joker.

Yeah, she's not leaving right now. Because she's also helping with her costume off… and his, to boot. And their boots to boot. So they can knock them.

Okay, yes, that was wordplay too far. It turns out they can still do it both out of costume, with no need for prehensile tails or battle axes inserted into awkward crevices. And not just on beds of money either. Which is… what's the word?

They do go back on again, though. After all, they do have an entire Absolute Evil empire to take down. One way or another. But just as Batman fills his body with tech, so he now has the channels to take in Bane venom.

Performance anxiety, Bruce? Does Venom come in little blue pills now? It will destroy him in the end, but is that price worth what he can do with it? Of course, there may be another ready to compete for the attention of this Bruce Wayne. That's if she has any interest, of course, that's yet to be established one way or another as well. Absolute Batman #13 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published by DC Comics tomorrow. Rated for 15 years and above…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #13

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN DEBUTS! Batman's final showdown with the monstrous Bane! Will he be able to overcome this unstoppable behemoth, or will he be trapped in Ark-M forever?! $4.99 10/8/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!