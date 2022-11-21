Human Target #9 Preview: Wait! There's Still a Few Issues Left!

HUMAN TARGET #9

DC Comics

0922DC285

0922DC286 – Human Target #9 Cully Hamner Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

Christopher Chance has only a few days left to solve his own murder. His investigation has been bumpy to say the least, but will the murder of Guy Gardner finally catch up to the Human Target and end his search before the poison ends his life? Once Batman learns of his ex-teammates, disappearance, can anything stop the Dark Knight from uncovering the truth?

In Shops: 11/22/2022

SRP: $4.99

