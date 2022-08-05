I Am Batman #12 Preview: The Other Batman is a Control Freak

The Question reveals Gotham's Batman gets mad if other superheroes investigate on his turf without asking him first in this preview of I Am Batman #12. Check out the preview below.

I AM BATMAN #12

DC Comics

0622DC161

0622DC162 – I Am Batman #12 David Baldeon Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Christian Duce

DC's most inscrutable hero arrives in New York City to task Jace Fox's Batman with helping them solve a mystery of the past. At the same time, Tiffany Fox continues on her path to see who could be New York—and DC's—hero of the future.

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

