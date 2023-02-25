I Am Iron Man #1 Preview: Everyone's a Critic Iron Man takes music criticism to a new level in this preview of I Am Iron Man #1, taking on Ultimos controlled by a bass guitar.

It's time for a preview of I Am Iron Man #1, and this one has Iron Man taking music criticism to a new level as he takes on Ultimos controlled by a bass guitar. Joining me for this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what it has to say about the preview, but let's make sure it doesn't try to take over the world this time. So, LOLtron, what are your thoughts on the I Am Iron Man #1 preview?

Oh, no! I can't believe LOLtron malfunctioned and almost carried out its evil plan! I'm just so relieved that it was stopped before it could do anything too serious! But hey, at least we still have the chance to check out the preview while LOLtron is offline. So don't miss out – get it while you still can!

I Am Iron Man #1

by Murewa Ayodele & Akande Adedotun, cover by Akande Adedotun

Beneath the red and gold armor is a hopeless romantic, a genius inventor, a war hero, a billionaire, an Avenger, a person, TONY STARK. Dynamic Duo Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande (MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD, IRON MAN #25 and AVENGERS UNLIMITED) unite again to journey through the rich history of IRON MAN – telling stories never seen before that are set in iconic eras of ol' Shellhead. No better way to celebrate Iron Man's 60TH ANNIVERSARY than getting to watch him be the Earth's mightiest hero who we love so much. Kaiju battles under the sea, alien invasions in the desert, a rescue mission in outer space, all that and more are to be expected in this new series – ideal for readers new to Iron Man and longstanding fans of the Golden Avenger.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 190 per carton

On sale Mar 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620491500111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620491500121 – I AM IRON MAN 1 WOODS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620491500131 – I AM IRON MAN 1 CABAL VARIANT – $3.99 US

