Dead Season To Receive Free Demo At The End Of May

Iceberg Interactive have revealed a free demo will be released for Dead Season at the end of the month, running through Steam Next Fest.

Turn-based survival game by Snail Bite and Iceberg Interactive set in a zombie apocalypse.

Features include unforgiving combat, scavenge mechanics, and leveling up to battle undead.

Single-player campaign with 16 missions and a narrative driven by motion comics.

Indie game developer Snail Bite and publisher Iceberg Interactive announced a free demo will be coming out for Dead Season, set to launch at month's end. The demo will essentially give players a formal first look at the game with a number of different things to do in the zombie-infested survival game, but not enough to reveal the storyline or tip people off as to the direction the game will go. The demo will be released on May 30 and will carry over into Steam Next Fest in June. We're assuming that at some point int he next few weeks, we'll either learn the game will arrive in Early Access, or we'll get some sort of release window. In the meantime, here's more info on the game.

Dead Season

The world as we know it has crumbled, overrun by the relentless scourge of the undead. In the midst of chaos, a group of unlikely survivors band together, and their only goal is to outlast the Dead Season. In this single-player turn-based tactics game, guide a group of unprepared strangers in their struggle to survive a zombie apocalypse. Scavenge for items, complete objectives, and strategize to survive against relentless undead hordes through narrow escapes and close calls, but beware, the noise attracts more danger. Can you escape the outbreak's grip?

Unforgiving turn-based combat where you scavenge for weapons, level up, and unlock new abilities to outsmart and outlast the undead.

Single-player campaign with 16 missions unfolded through a narrative brought to life through motion comics.

Every noise you make attracts the attention of even more dangerous threats.

Face a variety of enemies, including different types of undead adversaries and ruthless thugs.

Experience the fear and desperation of survival as you traverse through nights filled with terror and streets cloaked in shadows.

