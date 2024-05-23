Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, godzilla, my little pony, sonic, star trek, Teenage Mutant Nonja Turtles, tmnt, turtles

Bleeding Cool Presents IDW's Full August 2024 Solicits With Turtles

IDW's Full August 2024 Solicits With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek, Godzilla, Sonic The Hedgehog, My Little Pony and more.

Article Summary Explore IDW's August 2024 lineup featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Witness epic crossovers including Godzilla vs. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II.

Celebrate Star Trek #500 with an anthology issue and upcoming events.

Discover deluxe editions and artist-driven collections from Kirby and Mazzucchelli.

Bleeding Cool has the first look at IDW Entertainment's August 2024 solicits and solicitations, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2, the launch of other Turtles stories Nightwatcher, The Last Ronin II: Re-Evolution #2, Saturday Morning Adventures #16, Black, White & Green #4, and a number of collections,. But it's not all Turtles, there's also tonnes of Godzilla as well. Throw in Star Trek #500 and Artisan Editions for Jack Kirby, Jim Lee and David Mazzuchelli that hopefully Scott Dunbier got out of the door and that's a lot. (And now with fixed Sonic page!)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #2

Story Jason Aaron Art Rafael Albuquerque

Michelangelo is living in Tokyo, where he's become a big TV star. It's a pretty cool life, full of fame and fortune, but if he's being honest, Mikey misses his brothers and the sense of purpose they had together. Well, in a classic case of "be careful what you wish for," that old life looks like it's coming to find him when ninjas show up in his apartment armed to the teeth! Continuing the all-new ongoing series from writer Jason Aaron (Action Comics, Thor), this time joined by Detective Comics and American Vampire artist Rafael Albuquerque, this spotlight story on everyone's favorite jokester puts the second piece of the puzzle together for the future of TMNT. Additional Covers Offered: B (Shaw), C (Eastman), D (J. Gonzo), E (Albuquerque), 1:25 (Earls), 1:50 (Robertson), 1:75 (Bermejo), 1:100 (Ruan) 32 Pages • $4.99

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: NIGHTWATCHER #1

After making a dark debut in the Free Comic Book Day special, fans have one burning question: Who is the Nightwatcher? Violence and discrimination against mutants is running wild, and a new vigilante will rise up to combat it… but who is this fearsome armored fighter standing bravely against the criminals who wish to harm mutants? From the brilliant mind of writer Juni Ba and astonishing artist Fero Pe comes an action-packed ongoing series that spins out of the pages of TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES to delve into the grim reality of New York City after the Mutagen Bomb and unveil the secrets behind the mask. Additional Covers Offered: 40th Anniversary (Talbot), B (Lankry), 1:10 (J. Gonzo*) *Part of the TMNT Show Your Shell collection. Story Juni Ba Art Fero Pe 32 Pages • $3.99 •

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN II—RE-EVOLUTION #3

Having lain in wait for over a decade, underworld forces are making their moves to reclaim New York City. As the fighting gets more desperate, Casey Marie Jones and the new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles struggle to save rebel bases under attack, but they're outnumbered and lacking both intel and allies. With the tide of the battle rapidly turning against them, Casey Marie must make hard calls about who she can trust and how to keep her family and city safe. The legacy continues as legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman reassembles the acclaimed creative team for the epic next chapter of The Last Ronin! Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman), C (Bishop), 1:25 (Williams II), 1:50 (Prado), 1:75 (Escorzas B&W), 1:100 (Eastman B&W) Story Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz Art Escorza Brothers, Ben Bishop 52 Pages • $8.99 • AUGUST 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BLACK, WHITE, AND GREEN #4

Story Patrick Gleason, Lee Garbett, Chris Condon, Jeremy Holt

Art Patrick Gleason, Lee Garbett, Sebastián Píriz

44 Pages • $5.99 • AUGUST 2024

One last chance to experience the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in black and white with splashes of green, in four brand new standalone stories from comics' top talent! Additional Covers Offered: B (Garbett), 1:10 (Catalan Foil Variant)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #16

(COVER A: DAN SCHOENING)

Story Erik Burnham

Art Dan Schoening

32 Pages • $3.99 • AUGUST 2024

The universe's greatest criminal organization has been made aware of a new planet to exploit: the primitive backwater known as Earth! Before the Pantheon can move in and start profiting, though, they must get the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles out of their way. Kidnapping and ensnaring the Turtles in a brainwashing simulation seems easy enough…until Mikey manages to break free. Now all he has to do is rescue his brothers from the Pantheon's influence, figure out where they've been taken, and find a way to send these career criminals packing… No biggie, right? This is the end of the arc, so be sure you don't miss the finale of the Pantheon's introduction to Saturday Morning Adventures! Additional Covers Offered: B (Kazaleh)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BEST OF DARK LEO (COVER A: JAMES BIGGIE)

Story & Art Various

100 Pages • $6.99 • SEPTEMBER 2024

Is there anyone more formidable than Leonardo, the sword-wielding leader of the TMNT? No one except perhaps his own dark, mirror image. Flashback to the times when Leo was compelled to indulge his most dangerous impulses and become Dark Leo, one of the deadly ranks of the Foot Clan. This special one-shot brings together the most popular and exciting stories from when the leader of the Teenage Mutant Turtles went over to the dark side. Collecting TMNT (2011) #24, 29, 132 and featuring covers by Kevin Eastman!

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES COMPENDIUM, VOL. 3

Story Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird & Various

Art Jim Lawson & Various

768 Pages • $150.00 • HC • SEPTEMBER 2024

Continue your journey following the early exploits of the TMNT in this collection of stories from the original Mirage comics! This third compendium completes Mirage's first run of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, collecting issues #38–62. Included are stories by contributors Rich Hedden, Tom McWeeney, Matt Howarth, Rick McCollum, Bill Anderson, Paul Jenkins, A.C. Farley, Rick Arthur, Dan Berger, and Michael Dooney. The volume ends with "Shades of Gray" and the 13- part epic "City at War" that concludes the series by co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird with Jim Lawson.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE IDW COLLECTION VOLUME 4

Story Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Paul Allor

Art Sophie Campbell, Mateus Santolouco, Kevin Eastman, Andy Kuhn

344 Pages • $39.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2024

Presenting the complete TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series. Everything a beginner could need, everything a diehard could want. Recovering from the events of "City Fall," the Turtles seek sanctuary in the countryside, but questions remain unanswered and tension festers among the brothers. Meanwhile, in New York, Shredder tightens his grip on the city in their absence and Krang's plan to destroy the Earth is ramping up, but Baxter Stockman has ideas of his own. Collects issues #29–37 of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing series, Utrom Empire, and the 2014 Annual.



GODZILLA: SKATE OR DIE #3

(COVER A: LOUIE JOYCE)

The race is over, and the fight is ON! Godzilla and Varan have arrived at the punks' beloved skate park, and nobody's happy about it. How can these skateboard-riding punks stay safe in the midst of these massive kaiju blows!? And what the heck lured these behemoths here in the first place? The mystery is finally starting to unravel… Additional Covers Offered: B (Ba)

Story & Art Louie Joyce 32 Pages • $4.99 SEPTEMBER 2024



GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS II #5 (COVER A: BALDEMAR RIVAS)

Story Cullen Bunn

Art Baldemar Rivas

32 Pages • $3.99 • AUGUST 2024

This is it! The final battle between Godzilla, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and the terrifying combined forces of Rita and Astronema! And the fate of the multiverse hangs in the balance! But can the Teenagers with Attitude and the King of the Monsters stand a chance against the Kaiju Psycho Rangers now that they've absorbed the powers of Destoroyah, Megalon, King Ghidorah, SpaceGodzilla, and Gigan? Additional Covers Offered: B (Sanchez), 1:10 (Stokoe)

GODZILLA: MONSTER ISLAND SUMMER CAMP

Story Rosie Knight

Art Oliver Ono

112 Pages • $12.99 • TPB AUGUST 2024

This fresh Godzilla OGN proves that kaiju are for kids. Especially the ones who'd rather befriend beasts than fight them. As an aspiring cartoonist, Zelda has always dreamed of attending an art summer camp, and this year she finally gets to go! But when she arrives to Make It Summer Camp, she's horrified to see the easels and sketchboards have been replaced with dodgeball and calisthenics. The camp is under new, suspicious management that's turned it into an extreme sports nightmare. Determined to salvage her summer, Zelda escapes to a secluded corner of the island. Here she can finally draw in peace. At least until she stumbles into a portal to a fantastic world! Welcome to Monster Island, Zelda! There she makes a connection with baby kaiju Minilla and discovers the beauty of these legendary creatures. However, all is not well on Monster Island. Great evils are stirring and if Zelda can't protect their home, the kaiju will unleash their wrath on the world.



GODZILLA RIVALS: ROUND THREE

Story Mark Martinez, Matt Frank, Nola Pfau, Johnny Parker II

Art Megan Huang, Winston Chan, Matt Frank, Kara Huset, Alex Sanchez

184 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2024

Step into the arena as Godzilla's most dangerous allies and scariest nemeses square off in a series of sense-shattering showdowns! The world is pretty big. You'd think there'd be enough room for all the kaiju to claim their stomping grounds, but even giant monsters aren't above needing to protect their territory. Godzilla has friends and foes, and in turn, they vie against one another for dominance. In this quartet of standalone stories, different denizens of Monster Island go claw-to-claw for exciting, earthshaking matchups. Marvel as the King of the Monsters throws down with Mechagodzilla! Cheer on Jet Jaguar tussling with Megalon! Godzilla battling Space- Godzilla! And, flight meets might as Mothra clashes with M.O.G.U.E.R.A.! The third volume of Godzilla: Rivals continues the kaiju brawl by creators Mark Martinez, Kara Huset, Alex Sanchez, Nola Pfau, Megan Huang, Matt Frank, Johnny Parker II, and Winston Chan.

GODZILLA: THE COMPLETE MONSTERS & PROTECTORS

Story Erik Burnham

Art Dan Schoening

288 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2024

When Godzilla senses humankind doing harm to the planet, the King of the Monsters attacks! This graphic novel compilation collects Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—Rise Up!, Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King!, and Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—Summer Smash by writer Erik Burnham and artist Dan Schoening.

STAR TREK #500 (COVER A: JOËLLE JONES)

Celebrate IDW's 500th issue of Star Trek comics (and an early Star Trek Day!) with this landmark oversized anthology issue! This collection of five short stories spans through fan-favorite eras of the beloved franchise from Lower Decks to Strange New Worlds, legacy characters from The Next Generation and the original series, written and illustrated by Star Trek comics veterans and new voices alike. Plus, don't miss out on the prelude to 2025's big Star Trek and Defiant comic crossover event written by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Christopher Cantwell! Additional Covers Offered: B (Bartok), C (Woodward), 1:10 (Fenoglio) Story Patton Oswalt & Jordan Blum, Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly & Christopher Cantwell, Stephanie Williams, Jody Houser, Morgan Hampton, Steve Orlando, and more. 52 Pages • $6.99 SEPTEMBER 2024



STAR TREK: DEFIANT #18

With Spock rotting in a Romulan cell aboard Sela's ship, the rest of the Defiant crew readies the farmers of Antara for an invasion by General Revo and his relentless Romulan army. This leaves Worf, B'Elanna, and Ro with two crewmates down, and despite how hopeful the planet's population is, what are three failed Starfleet officers and lowly resistance fighters to a heavily armed and technologically advanced Romulan strike team? Additional Covers Offered: B (Beals), 1:10 (Shalvey)

Story Christopher Cantwell

Art Ángel Unzueta

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2024

STAR TREK #23 (COVER A: MEGAN LEVENS)

After defying the laws of physics to reach the Pleroma, Captain Sisko and the Theseus crew find themselves unwelcome. The gods want them home and warn that everyone will die if they don't leave, but they're too late and their worst fears just might come true. The new godkiller is on their doorsteps…and it's none other than Lore! Additional Covers Offered: B (Rahzzah), 1:10 (Lendl Connecting Stained Glass Variant)

Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art Megan Levens

32 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2024



THE ROCKETEER: BREAKS FREE #2 (COVER A: DOUG WHEATLEY)

Cliff's intentions were pure this time—they really were. All he wanted to do was accompany his gal, Betty, to the City by the Bay to shoot her new movie and keep himself outta trouble. Well, trouble had other ideas! The Rocketeer finds himself up against three Nazi U-Boats, which have launched a covert surprise attack on the Golden Gate Bridge. And what could they possibly want with the Rock, a.k.a. Alcatraz? And why is the Rocketeer at the very center of their plans?! Additional Covers Offered: B (Johnson), 1:10 (Wheatley Full Art) Story Stephen Mooney Art Staz Johnson 36 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2024



THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK: BOOK TWO #2 (COVER A: CHRIS WILDGOOSE)

Old emotions resurface and tensions among the Orc tribes rise as Tara returns home. Can Faran and Troth's budding relationship withstand the return of his former flame, or will the Orcs' intertribal alliance fall alongside their partnership with the humans? The Vangol are still coming…and no one is prepared. Hearts pound and civilizations fall as the second volume of the most ambitious fantasy series on the shelves continues! Additional Covers Offered: B (Chiang

Story G. Willow Wilson

Interior Pages Art Chris Wildgoose

36 Pages • $4.99 • AUGUST 2024

DARK SPACES: DUNGEON

"TELL NO ONE" what you find in a secret torture dungeon. Or the previous owner might come back. Snyder and Sherman reunite for one final Dark Spaces tale. A family moves from the rustle and bustle of the Big Apple to upstate New York. However, their father's dream of a quiet rural life are shattered when he discovers a DUNGEON underneath their land, filled with torture devices, weapons, and a threatening message on the wall that reads, "TELL NO ONE." Paranoia sets in rapidly as the father realizes anyone in his new hometown could be the dungeon master. Who can he trust? And how will he keep this secret from his family while keeping them SAFE? From the creative team behind the acclaimed Dark Spaces: Wildfire comes another dark tale of intrigue and the bad things people do.

Story Scott Snyder

Art Hayden Sherman

144 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2024

THE MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE, VOL. 1

The Devolution's invasion of Earth will be thwarted by coups and conspiracy unless Avigail can unite her extraterrestrial brethren. The next sci-fi epic begins in this acclaimed series from Eisner Award–nominated filmmaker and critically acclaimed comic book writer John Ridley (The Other History of the DC Universe, I Am Batman) and acclaimed artist Stefano Rafael (The Joker, GCPD: The Blue Wall). Experience a bold, new vision of science fiction with THE MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE.

Story John Ridley

Art Stefano Raffaele

168 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2024



SLEEPING BEAUTIES: DELUXE REMASTERED EDITION

The official graphic novel adaptation of the horror novel by Stephen King and Owen King provides a haunting interpretation of the chilling, timely bestseller. A bizarre sleeping sickness called Aurora has fallen over the world. Its victims can't wake up. And all of them are women. As nations fall into chaos, those women still awake take desperate measures to stay that way, and men everywhere begin to give in to their darkest impulses. Meanwhile, in the small town of Dooling, a mysterious woman has walked out of the woods. She calls herself Eve and leaves a trail of carnage in her wake. Strangest of all, she's the only woman who can wake up. This deluxe edition also includes a full cover art gallery, character designs, and notes from the creators discussing the process of adapting the story into graphic novel form with spotlights on specific pages. Collects all 10 issues by writer Rio Youers (The Bang Bang Sisters), artist Alison Sampson (Winnebago Graveyard), and colorist Triona Farrell based on the novel by Stephen King (The Institute, The Stand) and Owen King (Intro to Alien Invasion).

Story Owen King, Stephen King, Rio Youers

Art Alison Sampson

280 Pages • $33.99 • HC SEPTEMBER 2024

30 DAYS OF NIGHT DELUXE EDITION: BOOK TWO

Revisit the vampire tale that kickstarted a modern horror comics revival in this second collected deluxe edition. A town plunged into darkness, a group of vampires hungry for blood, and only a husband-andwife sheriff's team to stop them. This premise set the stage for an iconic horror franchise that went on to become a feature-length film from Sony Pictures in 2007. The story continues far beyond Barrow in this second deluxe edition. Co-creators Steve Niles and Ben Templesmith, joined by new writers Matt Fraction and Dan Wickline, continue the vampiric saga in Bloodsucker Tales, The Journal of John Ikos, Dead Space, Picking up the Pieces, and Spreading the Disease, plus a number of extras that go behind the scenes of this innovative horror series!

Story Steve Niles, Matt Fraction

Art Ben Templesmith, Kody Chamberlain

480 Pages • $34.99 • HC AUGUST 2024

CODEX BLACK (BOOK TWO): BIRD OF ILL OMEN

Best friends Donají and Itzcacalotl stumble into dangerous political intrigue in this follow-up to the young adult epic Codex Black: A Fire Among Clouds! In 15th-century Mesoamerica, Donají and Itzcacalotl travel to the Oracle of Lyobaa in the hopes of learning the secret behind Donají's missing father. But instead of receiving information, they find themselves roped into a quest to stop the assassination of the great Emperor Ahuizotl! This is easier said than done when faced with a mysterious group of black-clad killers who want nothing more than to send the known world tumbling into chaos. Along the way, the two will have to navigate new friends, old enemies, and corn people as they try to save the emperor…before it's too late!

Story & Art Camilo Moncada Lozano 320 Pages • $16.99 • TPB AUGUST 2024



THE BEAUTY OF HORROR PUZZLE Alan Robert's BEAUTY OF HORROR gets its first puzzle! The fan favorite coloring book series has had many volumes over the years, but now it's up to you to put the fiendish Ghouliana back together with this 500-piece puzzle. Display your final image in glorious black-and-white, or grab your crayons and colored pencils to fill in the lines, as this puzzle is also fully colorable!

Art Alan Robert 500 PIECES • $19.99 • HC

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: ANNUAL 2024 (COVER 1:10: IASMIN OMAR ATA)

The Sonic the Hedgehog Annual is back for 2024! Join Sonic and his friends in four exciting stories as they adventure together across the world in this 40-page anthology! Additional Covers Offered: A (Lawrence), B (Fourdraine)

Story Various

Art Various

48 Pages • $7.99 • AUGUST 2024

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #72 (COVER A: NATALIE HAINES)

Being the Phantom Rider isn't easy, but there's no rest for the wicked. Sonic is caught in a literal perfect storm of a traffic jam, all while he's pursued by the relentless Jet the Hawk! Perhaps an unexpected meeting—and reveal— will help raise his spirits? Meanwhile, aboard the Restoration's ship, Tails and Amy's luck finally runs out!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Rothlisberger), 1:10 (Fourdraine)

Story Evan Stanley

Art Aaron Hammerstrom

32 Pages • $3.99 • AUGUST 2024

MY LITTLE PONY: SET YOUR SAIL #5

LAND HO! Er…THE END OF THE SERIES HO! When Pipp and Izzy set sail for their underwater adventure, they hoped for smooth waters, but the seven seas are falling apart! Queen Calla Lily has been hoarding stolen power, and until the seven anchors are returned to their rightful kingdoms, all ponykind, under the sea and on land, is at risk. Luckily, a swashbuckling crew of pirates have recruited Princess Pipp and her besties to save everypony. With the Mane Six at the helm, nothing can stand in their way! Additional Covers Offered: B (JustaSuta)

Story Megan Brown, Casey Gilly

Art Amy Mebberson

32 Pages • $3.99 • AUGUST 2024

BEST OF MY LITTLE PONY, VOL. 2: MARES IN MANEHATTAN

Now that they've tracked down the mysterious object used to cast the spell over Maretime Bay, Misty and her friends take on the board game ghoul's next challenge: solve the riddle to uncover the object's origin and break the enchantment! But the sand that once filled the mischievous spirit's hourglass is running scary low… Can Misty, Sunny, Hitch, and Sparky find the place "where history's secrets hide and tales of old reside" and save their home when time is not on their side?! Additional Covers Offered: B (Grant)

Story Ted Anderson, Thom Zahler, Jeremy Whitley

Art Agnes Garbowska, Andy Price96 Pages • $8.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2024

MY LITTLE PONY: MARETIME MYSTERIES #3

Celebrate the most thrilling adventures of your favorite ponies and storylines, curated from the popular IDW comics in this accessibly priced, all-ages compilation graphic novel. Collects My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic issues #21, #22, and #64 and My Little Pony: Friends Forever #13 by Ted Anderson, Agnes Garbowska, Thom Zahler, Andy Price, and Jeremy Whitley.

Story Stephanie Williams

Art Abby Bulmer

32 Pages • $3.99 • AUGUST 2024



JACK KIRBY'S THE ETERNALS PENCILS AND INKS: ARTISAN EDITION

A treasure trove of unseen material from the King of Comics, whose impact continues to resonate with fans today! Explore side-by-side presentations of restored photocopies of Jack Kirby's pencils next to the finished inks scanned from the original art. Several complete stories featuring The Eternals, including covers, will give a keen insight into the creative process of Jack Kirby, making this book a must-have for any fan of the artist, or any fan of the artform. An Artisan Edition collects stories, covers and pages that have been reproduced from the original art. While appearing to be in black and white, these images have been scanned in color, allowing the reader to view them as closely as possible to the original art. Ink gradients, blue pencil, corrections, and more are all clearly visible, all the wonderful subtle nuances that make original art so special and unique. The only way to better view these pages is if you were standing over the artist's shoulder as they were drawn. 176 Pages • $49.99 • HC OCTOBER 2024

JIM LEE DC LEGENDS ARTIST'S EDITION

With more than 30 years of illustration experience, Jim Lee is one of the most accomplished comic book artists of all time. This Artist's Edition illuminates his impact on DC Comics and the graphic novel world. Jim Lee began his career at Marvel comics in the mid-1980s. Rising in popularity at a rapid pace, he soon took over the company's flagship title and made it his own: The X-Men. In the '90s, Lee formed his own company, WildStorm Productions, which was later bought by DC Comics, allowing artists the opportunity to draw the adventures of some of comics' oldest and most iconic superheroes: Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, to name a few. This Artist's Edition will focus on 25 years of Jim Lee's storied career, showcasing his rendition of the Dark Knight Detective, as well as the last son of Krypton, all the while placing his own unique stamp on each character. Additionally, there will be examples of WildC.A.T.s and other pre-DC work. 140 Pages • $150.00 • HC AUGUST 2024

DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI'S BATMAN YEAR ONE ARTIST'S EDITION

An Artist's Edition featuring the groundbreaking reinterpretation of Batman's origin by comic book titans Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. The entire groundbreaking story is included in this 14 x 21 inch collection, the same size as most of the pages were drawn. In 1986, Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli produced this groundbreaking reinterpretation of the origin of Batman: who he is and how he came to be. Sometimes careless and naive, this Dark Knight is far from the flawless vigilante he is today. In his first year on the job, Batman feels his way around a Gotham City far darker than the one he left. His solemn vow to extinguish the town's criminal element is only half the battle. Along with Lieutenant James Gordon, the Dark Knight must also fight a police force more corrupt than the scum in the streets. Batman: Year One stands next to Batman: The Dark Knight Returns on the mantle of greatest Batman graphic novels of all time. This edition includes the complete graphic novel and a new introduction by David Mazzucchelli. All of Mazzucchelli's layouts are presented, giving true insight into a master storytellers process from initial spark to completed page. This is an art book featuring rare and beautiful imagery, a collection for connoisseurs of the form. Chip Kidd, the legendary designer, will be guiding the look of the project. The volume collects Batman #404–407. 144 Pages • $150.00 • HC AUGUST 2024

JIMMY'S ELBOW

Jimmy has an elbow! Do you have one, too? Well, what if it could talk? Award-winning graphic novelist James Kochalka explores surreal frontiers of the body and mind in this psychedelic comedy for all ages. Jimmy is a very good boy. He even wears a tie! But when he bumps his elbow on a table, this very good boy starts feeling very bad. Did his elbow die? Was that just a dream? Or has Jimmy's magic elbow come to life and unlocked his superpowers? Well, no matter what, it's time for Jimmy and his elbow to go to school… What else could go wrong? Cartoonist James Kochalka has delighted generations of readers with series like Johnny Boo, Banana Fox, and American Elf. Now he's back with a sprawling and silly graphic novel about childhood, toys, and the mysteries inside us. Explore the nature of sensation, the meaning of America, and the fundamental silliness of having a body, in this surreal and spectacular roller coaster ride for kids, families, and very serious adults. Story & Art James Kochalka 168 Pages • $14.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2024

UNDERGROWTH

They're already dead. Might as well save the world. After Red and her friends are killed by invaders from beyond, they're revived inside massive organic battle-mechs. Now it's time to take their planet back! With Undergrowth, writer Ricky Lima and artist Daniele Aquilani team up for a jaw-dropping graphic novel about planetary crisis, mental health, and giant monsters. Packed with captivating character designs, epic-scale battle scenes, and thorny questions, it's a story about kids who are trying to do the impossible… and who just might pull it off.

Story Ricky Lima

Art Daniele Aquilani

Colors Yuliia Shevtsova

304 Pages • $24.99 • TPB SEPTEMBER 2024

SPACE JUNK

In the shattered remnants of a doomed planet, the last shuttles are leaving soon… So why do these misfits want to stay behind? Faith has a metallic mystery bolted to her head. Hoshi keeps his rage in check with an emotional support chicken. On a dying world where most adults have already left and the remaining kids are training for their turn, these two are starting to wonder "what's the point?" Gradually, a cluster of lonely souls who've spent their lives emotionally adrift are pulled into one another's orbits as they try to stay in place in a universe that is moving all too quickly. With Space Junk, the startling imagination of award-winning graphic novelist Julian Hanshaw (Free Pass, Cloud Hotel) explores profound questions of past and future, trauma and recovery, staying grounded and taking flight. Story & Art Julian Hanshaw

176 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • AUGUST 2024 • ISBN 9781603095433

"These are broken people in a broken world…but so are we. The tenderness that Julian Hanshaw finds for his characters will touch you as deeply as his dystopian sci-fi visuals will haunt your dreams." —Moby

