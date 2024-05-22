Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Darby Allin, Steven Borden, Sting, wrestling

Steven Borden, Son of Sting, Begins Training with Darby Allin

Steven Borden, son of wrestling legend Sting, embarks on a journey to follow in his father's footsteps, training under the tutelage of Darby Allin.

In an intriguing development within the world of professional wrestling, Steven Borden, the son of iconic wrestler Steve Borden, better known by his ring name Sting, has embarked on a journey to follow in his father's illustrious footsteps. Fightful, a prominent wrestling news outlet, recently reported that the younger Borden has begun training under the tutelage of none other than Darby Allin, Sting's former tag team partner in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The revelation came directly from Allin himself, who disclosed to Fightful that Borden is currently residing in a tent on Allin's property as he undergoes intensive training. This unorthodox living arrangement is perhaps a testament to the dedication and commitment that Borden is bringing to his nascent wrestling career.

Fans of AEW will recall Steven Borden's memorable appearance at AEW Revolution earlier this year, where he played a significant role in Sting's retirement match. Dressed in his father's iconic Wolfpac Sting attire, Borden, along with his brother Garrett, stood at ringside as Sting and Allin successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the formidable Young Bucks. The match proved to be Sting's swan song, as he retired from active competition as a champion, with Allin subsequently relinquishing the titles.

During the electrifying contest, Steven Borden seized the opportunity to showcase his athletic prowess, executing a breathtaking Stinger Splash that left the audience in awe. The impressive display of agility and elevation hinted at the untapped potential that lies within the younger Borden.

Interestingly, prior to his involvement in Sting's final match, Steven Borden had not seriously contemplated a career in professional wrestling. A former college football player, Borden's path appeared to be heading in a different direction. However, the experience of participating in such a monumental event alongside his legendary father seems to have ignited a passion within him, ultimately leading to his decision to embrace the squared circle.

The news of Steven Borden's training under Darby Allin has generated significant buzz among wrestling enthusiasts. Allin, known for his unorthodox style and fearless approach to the craft, has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting and innovative performers in the industry. His guidance and mentorship could prove invaluable in shaping Borden's development as a wrestler.

As Borden embarks on this new chapter in his life, comparisons to his father's legacy are inevitable. Sting, a multi-time world champion and a true icon of the sport, has left an indelible mark on the world of professional wrestling. While the pressure of living up to such a legacy could be daunting, Steven Borden appears to be embracing the challenge with open arms.

The road ahead for Steven Borden is undoubtedly filled with hard work, dedication, and countless hours of training. However, with the support of his family, the guidance of Darby Allin, and the passion that clearly burns within him, Borden has the potential to carve out his own unique path in the world of professional wrestling.

As fans eagerly await further updates on Steven Borden's progress and eventual debut, one thing is certain: the Borden family's wrestling legacy is far from over. With Steven poised to carry the torch into the future, the sport of professional wrestling looks set to welcome another generation of the Borden dynasty.

