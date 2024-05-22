Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, krakoa, orchis, partition, Selene

Psylocke, Don't Talk to Omega Sentinel About Partition- X-Men Spoilers

Today sees the publication of just one Krakoan X-Men comic, Fall Of The House Of X #5, as well as yesterday's X-Men Unlimited Infinity #140.

Today sees the publication of just one Krakoan X-Men comic, but it's a biggie, Fall Of The House Of X #5, as well as yesterday's digital title X-Men Unlimited Infinity #140. The latter of which gathers Betsy Braddock's Captain Britain and others against Selene, which is why they are not around for the big Orchis fight…

So it could have been worse, I guess. It could have been the Betsy Braddock, Captain Britain version of Psylocke using the focused totality of her psychic powers to do the following, rather than the Kwannon version of Psylocke. Because in today's Fall Of X #5, we have Psylocke taking on the Omega Sentinel, Karima Shapander.

An Indian police officer turned Sentinel and pawn of Orchis, Artificial Intelligence from the future looking to take down the mutant threat of the present. This is how she first appeared in Calcutta back in the day.

Though since then, she has had some work done, cortesy of Bastion, Orchis and whoever else wanted to weaponise her.

And in doing so, "partitioning" the mind of Karima. Quite a word to use. And possibly a sign that Gerry Duggan definitely wrote this issue rather than Kieron Gillen, who, being English and very aware of our crimes as a nation, might also have been more aware of the use of the word in, well, any context, really.

Karina was "partitioned away"? "Partition" usually refers to the 1947 overnight change of political borders after the dissolution of the British Raj and the creation of India and Pakistan, which included the violent division of the provinces Bengal and Punjab, along majority religious lines. Partition included a large-scale loss of life, and mass migration and refugees, with around sixteen million people moving from one country to the other, with deaths of around a million. The aftershocks of the events are still a major part of Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi geopolitical culture to this day.

But all is forgiven on Krakoa it seems. Next up, will Banshee and Siryn be attacked by a psychic, leaving them with "The Troubles"? Or might Forge, Thunderbird and Danielle Moonstar be subject to a manifestation of Destiny?

Okay, mostly forgiven. And while Nimrod literally fights a battle on different fronts…

…against different X-Men…

… so does Selene.

Meanwhile everyone else is hiding…

Professor Xavier used his powers to hide from Pryde and Khan,…

While Lacuta uses her powers to hide Arakko entirely from the Engima Dominion, that still needs to be dealt with, even as Orchis has been effectively disassembled.

It's never over, Synch. As we have found over in Selene's domain.

Looks like everyone will be getting a big denouement come next week…

FALL OF HOUSE OF X #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240724

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE BATTLE FOR THE FUTURE!

It all comes down to this – Orchis versus the X-Men, winner take the future! Orchis has pushed mutantkind to their lowest point ever, but that just means the X-Men have had to fight back like never before. Will it be enough? We continue to barrel toward the conclusion of the Krakoan Age as the two stories that are one come to an end!

Rated T+In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2021) #140

PUBLISHED May 20, 2024

WRITER Steve FoxeSteve Orlando

PENCILLER Nick Roche

Selene's ascension is here! Can even the combined might of the entire X-Corps squad stop her?

