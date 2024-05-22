Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, Benjamin Percy, black panther, chris allen, predator

Predator Vs Black Panther by Benjamin Percy & Chris Allen from Marvel

Benjamin Percy and Chris Allen are creating a new series, Predator vs. Black Panther, a four-issue mini-series that will launch in August.

Predator seeks vibranium in Wakanda, leading to conflict with Black Panther.

A Predator King and warring Predator tribes intensify the battle for the throne.

Percy hints at future Predator crossovers within the Marvel Universe.

Benjamin Percy and Chris Allen are creating a new series, Predator vs. Black Panther, a four-issue mini-series that will launch on the 21st of August, following up on last year's series Predator vs. Wolverine. Where the Predators encountered adamantium and vibranium and a Predator is heading to Wakanda to get more of the latter, going up against Black Panther with "warring Predator tribes, a Predator King" and more.

Benjamin Percy tells Gizmodo, "If the first installment was about the hunt for a man, it made sense to elevate the stakes and make this book about the battle for a kingdom. There are a number of reasons that Black Panther makes for a great adversary and Wakanda makes for great stage (including the fact that the perimeter shield, when locked down, creates a hunting preserve). But then you throw vibranium into the mix, and you've got a really interesting (and fresh) Predator narrative. The Yautja covet their weapons and trophies—and the kingdom's vast stores of this rare cosmic metal would be impossible to resist."

And as for the Predator King, "What's the Black Panther story people are most familiar with? The battle over the throne between T'Challa and Killmonger. I'm channeling something similar to that here—except on a cosmic scale. This Predator King has two sons who are at war with one another. Vibranium might be the weapon that determines their claim."

Then to follow up with Predators across the Marvel Unverse, "I not only know what match-up is coming next, I have plans for the match-up that follows it. We'll see how it all plays out, but we're for sure locked in for the third story (which I am so, so damn excited about)."

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 is published on the 21st of August, and part of Marvel's August 2024 solicitations.

