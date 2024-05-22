Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged:

Jurassic World: Rupert Friend Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

The new Jurassic World has added Rupert Friend to its growing cast. The film is currently slated for a July 2, 2025, release date.

Article Summary Rupert Friend joins the Jurassic World cast, with production starting soon.

Friend's diverse roles range from Wes Anderson films to Homeland.

Despite mixed reviews, Jurassic World: Dominion's $1B box office prompts sequel.

David Koepp returns to write, Gareth Edwards to direct, Johansson among stars.

The cast of Jurassic World has added another name to its growing cast. The film is reportedly set to start production sometime next month, so expect more of these in the coming weeks as things get a little closer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rupert Friend is the latest name to join the cast of the new film. Like the three other casting announcements, we aren't getting any other details about Friend's role or anyone's role in the film. We don't even know what timeline this movie will follow, and it's unclear when we'll learn that. Friend was in Wes Anderson's last two films, Asteroid City and The French Dispatch, had a brief role on Obi-Wan Kenobi, and was a reoccurring cast member on Homeland.

There Are A Billion Reasons Another Jurassic World Isn't A Surprise

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, is reportedly writing this new installment. Considering the words "Jurassic World" are involved, we can guess what timeline this film will follow. Director Gareth Edwards is attached to direct, and Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo have joined the cast with a July 2, 2025 release date.

