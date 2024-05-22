Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man | Tagged: doc ock, green goblin, peter parker

The Return Of Green Goblin Twice In Amazing Spider-Man #50 (Spoilers)

So the being sending the message to Peter Parker via a version of Chuck-E Cheese, for Free Comic Book Day, was clearly the Living Brain.

Which is a step up from its original "Peter Parker Is Spider-Man" in code from the sixties,

It seems though that this is no longer a warning. As Norman Osborn has reverted to form. As more messages from the Living Brain are in play.

And the truth about Norman Osborn will set him free.

The sins of Norman Osborn have been revisited upon him.

And the Green Goblin is back.

And the Green Goblin is in just the position to destroy Spider-Man by taking away his powers. But this isn't just the Green Goblin.

These are his sins, given form. But the moment has been prepared for, and it turns out Peter Parker has been suspicious enough all this time to turn the tables.

Sins that Peter Parker himself had to deal with not that long ago.

Though maybe Norman didn't do a bang up job.

And the Green Goblin's sins are still with Peter Parker, as his own Zur-En-Arrh-style backup personality,





And all he needs is to be triggered.

Two Green Goblins in two bodies. And only the Living Brain knows what's going on.

But Peter Parker is not the only one who is not himself in the Spider-books this week. Over in Superior Spider-Man, it looks like Doctor Octopus is a bit spread out right now.

His tentacles get everywhere, courtesy of the right kind of spider.

In one title Peter, is not himself, in another Doc Ock is everyone. Can people just get back into the body they were meant to be in?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240574

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

GUESS WHO'S BACK?!

THE GREEN GOBLIN RETURNS in this landmark and massive issue of ASM that boasts not only a double-sized main story but some instant Spider-Man classics by legends and legends to be! The Sins of Norman Osborn have found their way home and Norman shows his true color – green. But is it truly that simple? Spidey and Gobby's brutal fight is one for the ages and you don't want to miss this ending. PLUS! MARV WOLFMAN RETURNS TO SPIDER-MAN! NIKESH SHUKLA tells a story that will stay with you for a long time. And more! Rated T In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $9.99 SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240674

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley

Five words: Otto Octavius, the Superior Spider-Boy. That's all you need to know. What? Do you want us to spoil EVERYTHING? Read the book. Superior Spider-Boy?! HOW? Why would we do that? Was this the plan all along?! SHHH! We didn't even want to tell you THAT much. Hope you're happy now. Look, JUST READ THE BOOK.

Rated TIn Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $4.99

