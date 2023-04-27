I Don't Know Which Is Love & Witches Marriage- Yen July 2023 Solicits In Yen Press July 2023 solicit, they are launching I Don't Know Which Is Love volume 1, a new manga from Oku Tamamushi and much more.

In Yen Press July 2023 solicitations (though mostly scheduled for August and September), they are launching I Don't Know Which Is Love volume 1, a new manga translated into English from the original by Oku Tamamushi dealing with lesbian high school life and the promise that college offers. Followed by the all-female Witches' Marriage volume 1 created by Studio HEADLINE. As well as Killing Slimes spinoff Dragon Academy volume 1 from Kisetsu Morita and Benio Hitsujibako, Touge Oni Primal Gods Ancient Times volume 1 by Kenji Tsurubuchi, Game Of Familia: Family Senki volume 1 by Mikoto Yamaguchi and D.P., and an Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls by Suzu Akeko.

I DONT KNOW WHICH IS LOVE GN VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Oku Tamamushi (A) Oku Tamamushi

With high school graduation approaching, Mei Soraike tries to confess her love to her best friend for whom she had long harbored a secret crush…only for her hopes to be crushed. But a little heartbreak is fine-because she'll absolutely, definitely, without a doubt get a girlfriend in college! And no sooner does Mei set her resolve than potential prospects start sidling up to her one by one…?!

WITCHES MARRIAGE GN VOL 01

(W) studio HEADLINE (A) studio HEADLINE

Opening the Door of Truth is the ultimate goal for many a witch. Gathering enough power to do so is no easy feat however, and a popular method is entering into a "Witches' Marriage," a contractual bond that generates more power the closer they grow. Melissa is one such witch-but is her heart truly immune to the adorable Tanya as she claims?

KILLING SLIMES 300 YEARS SPIN OFF DRAGON ACADEMY GN VOL 01 (

(W) Kisetsu Morita (A) Hitsujibako, Benio

Laika has settled into the role of a rather prim young lady at the House in the Highlands-but was she always that way? Or was she more of a hot-blooded dragon…as red as her scales? In the second spinoff of the Killing Slimes series, the school days of Azusa's oldest companion will be revealed!

TOUGE ONI PRIMAL GODS ANCIENT TIMES GN VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Kenji Tsurubuchi (A) Kenji Tsurubuchi

In the ancient kingdom of Yamato, between the era of the gods and that of men, there was a time when the two coexisted. Miyo is chosen to serve as a human sacrifice to her village's god, Kippuuson-no-Mikoto, but she's not ready to die! Can Ozuno, a monk with the special ability to speak one-on-one with the gods, save her life?

GAME OF FAMILIA FAMILY SENKI GN VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Mikoto Yamaguchi (A) D.P.

After his father's remarriage, high school student Sasae Hatsushima moves in with his three new step-sisters. That's all well and good, until the whole family is summoned to another world! Will they be able to band together and survive in a brutal, unforgiving land?

AFTER WE GAZED AT STARRY SKY GN (MR)

(W) Bisco Kida (A) Bisco Kida

It all started with a job. When wheelchair-bound Subaru Miyazawa decides to visit the planetarium after finishing its brochure design, he unexpectedly bumps into Togo Awase, the photographer involved in the project. Although he'd admired his work, he never thought he'd see the man himself-or that Togo would go so far as to carry Subaru down the steps to view the starry night sky up close. Subaru could only hope they would meet again…

ILLUSTRATED GUIDE TO MONSTER GIRLS GN VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Suzu Akeko (A) Suzu Akeko

In the world of monsters, where scaring and tormenting humans is a way of life, even monster girls need to pass their classes, graduate and get a job! Enter Class Z: a bunch of failures more likely to be frightened and bullied themselves. Can this rag-tag group of underdogs become successful full-fledged monsters?

I DONT NEED A HAPPY ENDING GN (MR)

(W) Mikanuji (A) Mikanuji

From office workers to high schoolers to a mistress and her maid, dive into a collection of girls love stories from the author of Assorted Entanglements! Mikanuji delivers a tantalizing mix of sweet and spicy in this anthology-including a brand-new epilogue for her short story "I Don't Need a Happy Ending"!

CUCKOOS THREE GN (MR)

(W) Cassandra Jean, Mosskat (A) Cassandra Jean, Mosskat

Murry Summerfield, relentlessly decent son of the farmstead, meets Jacob Durris, charming but troubled new neighbor. When he discovers why Jacob has moved out to the countryside, Murry has his hands full keeping his friend happy and dealing with his own blossoming feelings.

SECOND CHANCE NOBLE DAUGHTER SETS TO CONQUER EMPEROR GN VOL

(W) Sarasa Nagase (A) Anko Yuzu, Mitsuya Fuji

Although Jill's engagement to the Crown Prince should have guaranteed her a happy life, she is instead sentenced to death by her very fiancé! However, moments before her death, she is sent back in time to the party that determined her fate. In a desperate bid to avoid her doom, she proposes to the man behind her, but that man turns out to be none other than an enemy from a neighboring country, the Dragon Emperor, Hades!

PANDORA SEVEN GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Yuta Kayashima (A) Yuta Kayashima

Her life turned upside down by "Pandora's Box," Lia Frontier travels to the mechanical forest in the hope of finding a ray of light in the darkness. But only anger and resentment-stemming from human deceit-await her there. And before Lia can even begin to exonerate herself, the humans in hunting her leave devastation in their wake. What can she even do in the face of such overwhelming hostility?

MIERUKO CHAN ANTHOLOGY COMIC GN (MR)

(W) Tomoki Izumi (A) Tomoki Izumi

The creepy, the crawly, the grotesque-the daily lives of Miko and friends when ghostly monsters lurk around every corner! The official comic anthology, brought to you by a variety of guest artists!

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AKIRA TAKASUKIS CONJECTURE GN VOL 01 (MR

(W) Mikage Sawamura (A) Toji Aio

Naoya Fukamachi is a university student whose ability to infallibly detect lies has left him friendless and isolated. When a paper of his piques the interest of his folklore studies professor Akira Takatsuki, a handsome and eccentric man, he soon finds himself dragged into Akira's research. Now, as the assistant in charge of common sense, he must help his professor interpret an array of unexplainable phenomena…

PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA MOVIE REBELLION COMP OMNIBUS ED TP

(W) Magica Quartet (A) Hanokage

With Madoka Kaname's sacrifice, the hopeless cycle that once bound every magical girl to a terrible fate was broken at last. Or was it…? All does not seem right with the world, and as Homura pulls at the loose threads of the girls' new reality, is it possible that an even darker destiny looms ahead? Revisit the complete manga adaptation of Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie -Rebellion- in this deluxe omnibus edition!

WHAT THIS WORLD IS MADE OF GN VOL 02

(W) Shin Yamamoto (A) Shin Yamamoto

The Nakata brothers are getting closer to finding out the secret of the World-encroachment app, "Six," that pays them when they destroy monsters that appear in reality.

SUNBEAMS IN SKY GN VOL 02

(W) Monika Kaname (A) Monika Kaname

Himari and Mio have traded places during the school festival-but what will Himari do when someone recognizes her? Meanwhile, after hearing a rumor that a confession at the after party will lead to romance, Mio decides to tell Asaka how she feels…

OSHI NO KO GN VOL 03

(W) Aka Akasaka (A) Mengo Yokoyari

Now attending in a high school with a program for aspiring performers, Ruby sees her classmates already nabbing roles and starts to feel the pressure: It's time to start her idol career! Meanwhile, Aqua lands a spot in a reality show. What does it mean to be "real" in the entertainment world, where lies are like weapons?

HONEY LEMON SODA GN VOL 03

(W) Mayu Murata (A) Mayu Murata

When Uka meets Kai's ex-girlfriend Serina and sees how different they are, she completely loses confidence. But can a few words from Kai inspire her not to give up?

STUDIO APT GOOD LIGHTING ANGEL INCLUDED GN VOL 03

(W) Matoba (A) Matoba

Shintaro recuses a girl from a pack of unsavory guys-but it turns out she's an edgy teen with an overactive imagination who keeps claiming she's a vampire! Not wanting to get too involved, Shintaro hurries home. Unfortunately, an uninvited guest shows up at his apartment…

YOKOHAMA STATION SF GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Yuba Isukari (A) Tatsuyuki Tanaka

Hiroto has finally found Keiha Nijo, the leader of the Dodger Alliance, able to evade the station's automatic turnstiles by falsifying her location data. Will her story finally shed some light on the history of Yokohama Station's propagation?

DOOMSDAY WITH MY DOG GN VOL 03

(W) Yu Ishihara (A) Yu Ishihara

The world is more interesting from the point of view of a dog. The third installment of the leisurely life at the end of the world with Haru the shiba inu and his odd master.

IM QUITTING HEROING GN VOL 03

(W) Quantum (A) Nori Kazato

Leo has defended humanity for three thousand years as the world's strongest hero, but the humans have finally renounced him, and he's quit his job for good. Now free of his past burdens, Leo plans to hand the philosopher's stone over to the Demon Queen as a show of good faith-but little does he know it will be the cause of a terrible conflict…

DEMON SWORD MASTER OF EXCALIBUR ACADEMY GN VOL 03 (MR)

(W) Yu Shimizu (A) Asuka Keigen

After a tough battle, Leonis has managed to protect the Seventh Assault Garden from the attack by the Archsage, Arakael. Soon, he gets wind of the Imperial princess's visit to Excalibur Academy and attempts to make her acquaintance…but meanwhile, in the shadows, the fearsome scheme of the "demon sword wielders" is beginning to take shape.

TSUBAKI-CHOU LONLEY PLANET GN VOL 04

(W) Mika Yamamori (A) Mika Yamamori

Summer vacation arrives with Fumi's heart still in turmoil. Despite this, she accompanies Akatsuki and his editor Gorou on a trip to Kyoto-but when Gorou suddenly has to leave, Fumi winds up alone with the object of her affections!

MONSTABOO GN VOL 04 (MR)

(W) Yuuya Takahashi (A) Tali

Academy Game mastermind, Gaku Saitou, has fallen for Maruka. His forbidden love transforms him into a Groan-Up befitting of his true nature…and sends him on a rampage destroying everyone and everything standing in his way. Can the students stop him before Maruka falls into his clutches? Or will they have no choice but to face despair? Find out in this epic final volume.

LET THIS GRIEVING SOUL RETIRE GN VOL 06

(W) Tsukikage (A) Rai Hebino, Chyko

The White Wolf's Den is revealed as the site of the Tower of Akasha's wicked experiments! Sitri, the Grieving Souls' alchemist, races to the scene to take the reins of the investigation, but what awaits her there?

DURARARA RE DOLLARS ARC GN VOL 08 (MR)

(W) Ryohgo Narita (A) Aogiri

Dotachin has been hospitalized after a hit-and-run, but Izaya insists he had nothing to do with it, or with Ryuugamine and Kida. Meanwhile, Celty's head has been left in Ikebukuro and winds up on live TV!

IN THE LAND OF LEADALE GN VOL 04

(W) Ceez (A) Dashio Tsukimi

Traveling as a guard for Elineh's caravan, Cayna visits the northern kingdom of Helshper. There, she stops by the Sakaiya shop to deliver a letter Mai-Mai had entrusted to her…and comes face-to-face with her grandson-an elf named Caerick! But then a casual comment of his manages to incur Cayna's wrath, and all hell breaks loose!?

MAID I HIRED RECENTLY IS MYSTERIOUS GN VOL 06 (MR)

(W) Wakame Konbu (A) Wakame Konbu

Yuuri's having trouble with his classmates at school, and their skiing training camp couldn't have come at a worse time. Although he tells Lilith he'll be fine, Lilith can't help but worry about her young master-will he really be okay out there all by himself?

REIGN OF THE SEVEN SPELLBLADES GN VOL 06

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Sakae Esuno

The stage is set-a three-on-three group duel of Stacy, Fay, and Joseph against Chela, Nanao, and Oliver. In a clash of fate and resolve, the battle to determine the strongest first-year reaches its climax!

YOWAMUSHI PEDAL GN VOL 23

(W) Wataru Watanabe (A) Wataru Watanabe

Carrying the pride of his team on his shoulders, Hakone's captain, Izumida races against Kyoto Fushimi's immeasurably strong substitute, Kishigami Komari! But an unexpected obstacle stands between the racers and the rapidly approaching sprint line-just who will take the victory!?

BEHEMOTH S RANKED MONSTER CAT ELF GIRL PET GN VOL 07 (MR) (C

(W) Nozomi Ginyoku, Taro Shinonome (A) Mitsuki Yano

Aria and the gang have defeated evil the Earl of Gladstone, and put an end to Leis's sad chain of revenge. They even felled the undead dragon! Now it's time to reap the rewards: an enthusiastic welcome into the city they saved, a promotion to A-rank, and a well-earned rest! But soon enough, a new request heralds the start of a new adventure…!

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON SWORD ORATORIA GN VOL 20 (MR)

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Takashi Yagi

Intelligent monsters, the Evils, the Hestia Familia and Aiz's Loki Familia. Head of the latter, Finn alone is calm amid the chaos. In this clash of wills, what path will Finn take? Unwilling to abandon her anti-monster philosophy, Aiz moves to stop Bell, but she finds her path blocked… The battle with the mysterious gale swordsman begins!

CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX GN VOL 27

(W) Kazuma Kamachi (A) Chuya Kogino

In the wake of Acqua's assault, Touma and Index find themselves on a plane to England. But as Index eagerly awaits her inflight meal, the plane is taken over by a mysterious hijacker! Can the pair resolve the situation, and will Index ever get her food?

SLASHER MAIDENS GN VOL 08 (MR)

(W) Tetsuya Tashiro (A) Tetsuya Tashiro

As the academy students battle to stop the Ultra Reincarnation Party, Funabashi faces Kurashiki in battle once more. And the headmistress, having caught wind of the powerful adversary lurking in the shadows, sends Asuma and his team of elite maidens to the National Diet Building to deal with the crazed cult's leader…

TALES OF WEDDING RINGS GN VOL 12

(W) Maybe (A) Maybe

Satou and his party finally face off against the Abyss King, and Hime and the Ring Princesses put up quite a fight. But when Satou is consumed in the Abyss King's darkness, is all hope lost?

SAGA OF TANYA EVIL GN VOL 20 (MR)

(W) Carlo Zen (A) Chika Tojo

After the Empire suffers a Dunkirk-like defeat at the hands of the François Republic, it seems like Imperial HQ doesn't even care. Tanya heads back, determined to get to the bottom of the situation-but what awaits her in the capital?

TRINITY SEVEN 7 MAGICIANS GN VOL 28 (MR)

(W) Akinari Nao (A) Kenji Saito

With the Demon Lord Castle now in his possession, Arata makes his way to the Heavenly Library to meet Lilith. Meanwhile, Lilith finds herself face to face with the mother she thought she'd lost…!

KUNON SORCERER CAN SEE THROUGH LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01 (MR) (C

(W) Umikaze Minamino (A) Laruha

Kunon was born blind and aims to be the first person ever to use water magic to create new eyes for himself. After five months of study, he has already surpassed his teacher, and continues to grow his talents. Not only can his magic help him sense the color, but he can also use it to make handy items and even conjure a whole cat! Word of his skills and ingenuity soon reach the court and earn him a spot as disciple to the most powerful magician in the land. But is his ultimate goal even attainable?

SENTENCED TO BRAVE PUNISHMENT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

(W) Rocket Shokai

Heroism-a punishment for only the worst criminals. Those sentenced to the fate of a hero are forced to fight at the front lines against the demon king's army-and if they die, all they can expect is to be revived and continue the battle. But when their leader, convicted of killing a goddess, meets another goddess himself, the contract they forge may be enough to change the world…

BRIDE OF BARRIER MASTER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Kureha

Hana agreed to marry Saku, the head of her family's main branch, when he discovered her hidden powers-but only temporarily, and for plenty of compensation. When the time comes, however, Saku is reluctant to dissolve their union, and Hana's not sure if her protests are sincere anymore. Meanwhile, several dangerous talismans go missing. Who could have taken them, and why?

PRINCESS CONVENIENT PLOT DEVICES SC NOVEL VOL 03

(W) Mamecyoro (A) Mitsuya Fuji

After coming face-to-face with her most haunting memories and staining her bodyguard Klifford's uniform with tears and snot, Princess Octavia barely has time to collect herself before she's dragged into an anti-royalist plot! Even worse, her brother's lover Sil, who she accompanied to the ball, has gone missing. She'll have to trust her masked potential (fake) boyfriend Rust-a notorious opponent of the crown-to guide them to where Sil is, but what will they find when they reach him?

YOUR FORMA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04 (MR)

(W) Mareho Kikuishi (A) Tsubata Nozaki

Harold and Echika may have brought their latest case to a close, but the developer of the AI who facilitated E's campaign against Interpol is nowhere to be found. To ascertain the identity of this enigmatic individual, the pair request the aid of their friend Bigga, now a formal consultant with the Electrocrime Investigation Bureau. Yet even her help isn't enough to give them a lead. Meanwhile, a series of spree killings against Amicus begin to unfold, and the modus operandi bears an eerie resemblance to the murder of Harold's mentor…

LIAR LIAR LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Haruki Kuou (A) konomi

The Academy-a school the size of an island where students compete for ranks. Not only did Hiroto Shinohara pass the most rigorous exam in the country with top marks to transfer there, but he defeated last year's reigning champ on his very first day, catapulting him to the rank of Seven Star in record time. …Except he didn't. The truth is, he screwed up big time, and now he has to maintain his position there no matter what. It's a liar's world, after all!

SASAKI & MIYANO SECOND YEARS SC NOVEL VOL 02

(W) Shou Harusono (A) Kotoko Hachijo

Time for another peek into the details of Sasaki and Miyano's lives as second-year students! Miyano's class is getting ready to go on a big field trip. Plus, there's plenty of excitement with Sasaki as White Day approaches. What other precious moments await these two?

HOLLOW REGALIA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Gakuto Mikumo (A) Miyuu

Bound by his contract with Galerie Berith to hunt dragons, Yahiro heads to the Fortress City of Yokohama, which is under the control of the Guild-a neutral organization that acts as an intermediary between private military companies. There, he finds the swamp dragon medium Nina Himekawa and her Lazarus, Hisaki Minato, waiting for him. Then, Waon Iroha is invited to collab with a streamer backed by a European enterprise named Gibeah. Although she is initially overjoyed at this news, things quickly become complicated when she realizes the corporation is connected to the Japanese Council for Independence, who mean to take their country back…by any means necessary.

CHEAT SKILL WORLD BECAME UNRIVALED REAL NOVEL VOL 03 (MR) (C

(W) Miku (A) Rein Kuwashima

Next level up-become "god's" pupil! Yuuya Tenjou has obtained all kinds of powerful skills and abilities and continues to live his new lifestyle in both the other world and his home world. In the Weald, he comes across a "divine beast" rabbit! "I'll train you. In exchange, teach me how to use [magic]." He becomes the pupil of the unrivaled rabbit, and at the same time becomes a teacher to a divine beast. Back in his world, the Ousei Academy Sports Day begins but paparazzi aiming to get full coverage of Yuuya show up! Yuuya carelessly ends things with a single hit, sending the school into an uproar.

DETECTIVE IS ALREADY DEAD NOVEL SC VOL 06 (MR)

(W) nigozyu (A) Umibozu

Siesta and Kimihiko's first meeting did not take place during that fateful plane jacking, but rather four years earlier. During that time, the federal government tasked Siesta with locating a spy in Japan, where she happened upon her future assistant. The secret of why the great detective took Kimihiko under her wing is finally revealed in this prequel!

MAGICAL REVOLUTION PRINCESS GENIUS NOVEL SC VOL 05

(W) Piero Karasu (A) Yuri Kisaragi

There's one thing Anis can't go without if she wants to run a magical academy-magicite. Fortunately, an untamed region to the east is teeming with this vital resource, so she and Euphie decide to journey there on airbikes to stock up. Wait, doesn't this sound like a honeymoon?!

VILLAINESS TAMING THE FINAL BOSS NOVEL SC VOL 06

(W) Sarasa Nagase (A) Mai Murasaki

With Claude's transformation into a dragon, it seems his fate is all but sealed. As the world around them shifts toward what the heroine Amelia claims is its true destiny, what's our favorite villainess supposed to do? Can Aileen overcome fate and protect her beloved husband?

COMBATANTS WILL BE DISPATCHED LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

(W) Natsume Akatsuki (A) Kakao Lanthanum

When the most powerful boss of the Kisaragi organization arrives on Second Earth, can Six and Alice keep the scandal they've caused under wraps?

ASTERISK WAR LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 17

(W) Yuu Miyazaki (A) Okiura

As Julis faces off against Orphelia in the final Lindvolus match, Ayato takes on Madiath behind the scenes. The Golden Bough Alliance has been sowing the seeds of chaos in Asterisk, but Claudia and the others are hot on their tracks. It's time to decide the final victor-and when all is said and done, will Ayato be able to face his precious friends, including Julis? The heroes of Asterisk come together one last time in this final volume!

ACCEL WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 26

(W) Reki Kawahara

The Deity of Demise, Tezcatlipoca, brings chaos to the Accelerated World and shocks Haruyuki into withdrawing from Nega Nebulous. After leaving Kuroyukihime and conceding to the White King, Haruyuki visits Eternal Girls' Academy, where seven powerful enemies and a special trial await him. Could this spell a turning point for Haruyuki and Kurohime, now that they're no longer connected by the Black Legion?

CROSS DRESSING VILLAINESS CECILIA SYLVIE SC NOVEL VOL 05

(W) Hiroro Akizakura (A) Dangmill

Now that Cecilia Sylvie has cleared the last major event of the dating-sim she was reborn into, the end of her trials and tribulations are in sight. Initially, the last three months of the game's narrative seem to be going off without a hitch…until her alter-ego Cecil receives an invitation to the homeland of Prince Janis's brother, Roland! Just how will Cecilia get through an event that never happened in the original game?

SPY CLASSROOM LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06 (MR)

(W) Takemachi (A) Tomari

Lamplight infiltrates the Fend Commonwealth in search of answers about the deaths of some of their fellow spies. But as Sybilla pushes herself to complete the investigation, she meets unexpected resistance from the leader of Belias, a powerful counterintelligence organization. Can Lamplight avenge their fallen countrymen?

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 16

(W) Fuse (A) Mitz Vah

Rimuru has emerged victorious in the war against the Eastern Empire, but between the ultimate skill Michael taking over Ludora's body and the mystic lord Feldway lurking behind the scenes, he still has a lot left on his plate. Meanwhile, the fight at the labyrinth-conducted while Rimuru was busy with his own climactic battle-revealed some serious flaws in the monster nation's defenses. Now that things are calmer, it's time for our favorite demon slime to address some major infrastructure issues with his team…

SPICE AND WOLF LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 24

(W) Isuna Hasekura

Chasing after their daughter who set off on the grand adventure of a lifetime, the wisewolf and her ex-merchant husband have embarked on a little journey of their own. They've saved a town from the pits of endless debt but a new challenge is on the horizon. This time, a primeval forest is in danger and Lawrence may be the only one who can save it from disappearing forever!

SWORD ART ONLINE NOVEL SC VOL 27

(W) Reki Kawahara

After two hundred years, Kirito is finally reunited with Selka, Ronie and Tiese, but the girls are shocked to see Eolyne, who bears a striking resemblance to their fallen comrade. Then, with no time to process their feelings, the three Integrity Knights are thrown into battle alongside Eolyne and the Integrity Pilots. The old defenders of the Underworld join the new as the next chapter of the Unital Ring arc commences!

