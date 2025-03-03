Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Derrick Chow

I Got You, Allen Liu, a New Comic by Derrick Chow "Will Make You Cry"

I Got You, Allen Liu, a new graphic novel by Derrick Chow and published by Simon & Schuster "will make you cry"

Upcoming YA graphic novel I Got You, Allen Liu by Derrick Chow of Ravenous Things is described as a "heartfelt and humorous coming-of-age story that follows 16-year-old Lukas and the challenges he faces as he tries to support his brother through his mental health struggles while navigating his own anxieties and the burgeoning romance with his first boyfriend, inspired by the author's own experiences".

Derrick Chow says of his lead characters, "Lukas Liu is a sensitive gay boy obsessed with horror movies, and Clarissa Martelli has been his best friend since middle school. They consider themselves outsiders at St. Francis High, but that doesn't bother them one but, so long as they have each other! This intensely personal story will resonate with anyone who has struggled to accept the changing contours of family life when a loved one falls ill. It explores the ways in which the single-minded desire to fix what's broken can sometimes obscure the cracks in one's own well-being. This story WILL make you laugh, WILL make you cry, and WILL make you give your nearest and dearest a great big hug!"

Deeba Zargarpur at S&S Children's secured world rights to I Got You, Allen Liu at auction, for publication in the autumn of 2026. Derrick Chow's agent, Thao Le, at the Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency, negotiated the sale.

Derrick Chow is a writer, comic creator, and illustrator whose debut prose novel, Ravenous Things, was published in 2022 by Disney-Hyperion. His comics have been featured in several anthologies, including Shout Out (TO Comix Press) and Rainbow Reflections: Body Image Comics For Queer Men (Ad Astra Comix). His illustrations have been published in many newspapers and magazines, including The Literary Review of Canada, This Magazine, and The Toronto Star.

Simon & Schuster is an American publishing house owned by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts since 2023. It was founded in New York City in 1924, by Richard L. Simon and M. Lincoln Schuster. Along with Penguin Random House, Hachette, HarperCollins and Macmillan Publishers, Simon & Schuster is considered one of the 'Big Five' English language publishers. As of 2017, Simon & Schuster was the third largest publisher in the United States, publishing 2,000 titles annually under 35 different imprints.

