I Saw Spawn, A Todd McFarlane Horror Comic For Next Christmas

I Saw Santa is a particularly grisly Spawn Universe series by Andrew Sanders, Chris Killian and Bleeding Cool favourite Thomas Nachlik, with police detectives Sam and Twitch working on a Christmas-themed mass murder of a family, their heads decapitated and placed into Christmas present boxes, with Father Christmas himself as a suspect. With the second issue out yesterday, they promised a sequel to come next year, called I Saw Spawn, from the same writers, Andrew Sanders and Chris Killian. On Instagram, Todd McFarlane posted, "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals! Make sure you pick up I SAW SANTA #2 today from your local comic book shop so you'll know where this twisted story in the Spawn universe is headed next year! Brought to you by the same writing team behind I SAW SANTA @ckcomedy and @andrew_sanders_writer, I SAW SPAWN: A TWISTED CHRISTMAS TALE will be a holiday story (and a Spawn story) like you've NEVER seen before! TODD."

I SAW SANTA A SPAWN UNIVERSE CHRISTMAS STORY #1 (OF 2)

(W) Chris Killian, Andrew Sanders (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Marco Failla

Santa gives presents to the good kids and a stocking full of coal to the bad ones. But what happens when one disturbed child takes offense to Santa's gift of coal, and makes it his life's mission to torment Jolly Ol' Saint Nick for the rest of his life? Sam and Twitch discover the bodies, but only Spawn can put an end to it. $5.99 11/26/2025

(W) Chris Killian, Andrew Sanders (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Marco Failla Santa gives presents to the good kids and a stocking full of coal to the bad ones. But what happens when one disturbed child takes offense to Santa's gift of coal, and makes it his life's mission to torment Jolly Ol' Saint Nick for the rest of his life? Sam and Twitch discover the bodies, but only Spawn can put an end to it. $5.99 11/26/2025

I SAW SANTA: A SPAWN UNIVERSE CHRISTMAS STORY #2 (OF 2)

(W) Chris Killian, Andrew Sanders (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Brett Booth

Santa is still tormented by the scenes set for him by a deranged serial killer. He knows there is only one course of action. A showdown between Father Christmas and a soul so twisted it would make the Devil weep. $5.99 12/24/2025

