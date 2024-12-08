Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, Lauren Tarshis

I Survived Great Molasses Flood Graphic Novel Gets A 150,000 Print Run

I Survived The Great Molasses Flood Graphic Novel 1919 gets adapted into a graphic novel with a 150,000 print run.

Article Summary I Survived The Great Molasses Flood becomes a graphic novel by Karen De La Vega, for a March release.

The graphic novel adapts Lauren Tarshis's bestseller, featuring vivid storytelling and educational content.

The novel is part of the acclaimed "I Survived" series, focusing on historical disasters for young readers.

Scholastic Graphix launches a significant 150,000 print run for this highly anticipated graphic novel.

I Survived the Great Molasses Flood, 1919, is the eleventh of Lauren Tarshis' "I Survived" series of books to be adapted as a graphic novel. One of a series of fast-paced historical fiction books for kids in grades 3–5, that focus on historical disasters from the perspective of a boy or girl who lived to tell the tale. It was originally published a hundred years later by Scholastic in 2019 and is now, five years later, being adapted by Georgia Ball and Karen De La Vega for Scholastic Graphix. It is coming with a hundred-and-a-fifty-thousand print run for March next year.

"One of the strangest disasters in U.S. history is brought to vivid life in this graphic novel adaptation of Lauren Tarshis's bestselling I Survived the Great Molasses Flood, 1919, with text adapted by Georgia Ball and art by Karen De La Vega. It's been four years since Carmen and Papa moved from Italy to Boston. Life here is exciting, but not always easy. And then there's the massive metal tank that rises up over their crowded North End neighborhood. The ugly tank, filled with sticky brown molasses, has always leaked. But nobody imagined that it could one day explode apart, sending a tsunami of molasses into the streets. Caught in the flood, Carmen must fight for her life — the life that she and Papa built together in America. But where will she find the strength? Lauren Tarshis's New York Times bestselling I Survived series comes to vivid life in graphic novel editions. Perfect for readers who prefer the graphic novel format, or for existing fans of the I Survived chapter book series, these graphic novels combine historical facts with high-action storytelling that's sure to keep any reader turning the pages. Includes a nonfiction section at the back with facts and photos about the real-life event."

