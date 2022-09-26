"I Witnessed" – A New Kids True Crime Graphic Novel Line

I Witnessed is a new middle-grade graphic novel fictional series about kid witnesses to famous true crimes throughout history, from Clarion Books. The first two were picked up for world rights by Emilia Rhodes at Clarion Books.

The Lizzie Borden Story by Jeramey Kraatz and Crystal Jayme is scheduled for fall 2024. Lizzie Andrew Borden was tried and acquitted of the murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts in 1892. However, no one else was charged in the murders. Jeramy Kraatz tweeted out "HEY, Y'ALL! My eighth book (?!) and first graphic novel (!!!) is coming out Fall 2024. As someone who has been into comics and murder stories most my life this has been a dream to bring to life. I can't wait for y'all to see the art for this. @ScottyComics

is turning in pages that are blowing me away and making me love parts of the book I never thought I'd be so into. It's creepy and super fun and so, so perfect.A million thanks to @emiliarhodes for her absurdly helpful wisdom, guidance, and good vibes. I am so grateful she trusted this story to me. Champagne and endless gratitude to @johnmcusick, too. He's got the best brain and the best nails, to say nothing of his endless support." Crystal Jayme tweeted "In case you missed the news yesterday~ I'm drawing 2 middle grade graphic novels for the new series"I Witnessed". The first being the Lizzie Borden Story (2024) and then The Great Train Robbery (2025)!!!… I'm so happy to finally talk about this! It's been such a blast working on this book and I can't wait to show you the finished pages! Here's a fun little drawing of Lizzie for this special occasion."

Emilia Rhodes added "As someone who first became obsessed with true crime when reading about Lizzie Borden in 2nd grade, this series has been so much fun to work on. You all are not ready for how incredible @ScottyComics 's art is, we are all so lucky that she is bringing these stories to life!"

The Great Train Robbery by Andrea Debbink and Crystal Jayme is scheduled for winter 2025. This was the name for the robbery of £2.6 million from a Royal Mail train heading from Glasgow to London in 1963. Jack Mills, the train driver, was beaten over the head with a metal bar and suffered serious head injuries.

Jeramey Kraatz's agent John Cusick at Folio Literary Management and Andrea Debbink's agent Reiko Davis at DeFiore and Company negotiated the deal while Crystal Jayme represented herself.