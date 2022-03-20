Icon and Rocket Season One #6 Preview: Rocket for Dinner?

Rocket has been invited to dinner in this preview of Icon and Rocket Season One #6, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Unfortunately, it's to be the main course. Can she avoid becoming a meal? Check out the preview below.

ICON AND ROCKET SEASON ONE #6

DC Comics

1021DC111

1021DC112 – Icon and Rocket Season One #6 Doug Braithwaite Cover – $4.99

(W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke

With the might of every super-powered rogue the world's governments could assemble bearing down on them, Icon and Rocket must call on every ally they have to survive…which begs the question: Do they have any allies? This would be a pretty tough way to find out otherwise…

In Shops: 3/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

