Iconic Dave Cockrum X-Men #150 Original Cover Surfaces After 40 Years

Dave Cockrum's iconic cover for X-Men #150 recently surfaced for the first time in 40 years, and it's up for auction at ComicConnect right now.

An iconic X-Men cover by Dave Cockrum, with original cover art that hasn't been seen in 40 years? That sounds like a perfect storm of elements to get the attention of serious original art collectors. All eyes are going to be watching the sale of this one over the next few days, as the cover of X-Men #150 (1981) by Cockrum with inks by Joe Rubinstein has recently surfaced for auction at ComicConnect, where it will close on Thursday, September 18. According to ComicConnect, this cover was purchased by a New Jersey collector in the 1980s for $400, and hadn't been publicly seen since then, until this auction. While ComicConnect has given an estimate of $200,000 for this cover in the accompanying press release, that's looking conservative at the moment, as the bidding stands at $156,333 as I type this. Add in the 15% buyer's premium, and we're nearly at the $200,000 mark already, with six days to go until auction close.

This cover image, and the interior story it represents, are symbolic of a range of historical forces, both inside and outside of comics, that serve to make this cover so desirable. Of course, Cockrum was the co-creator of new X-Men characters Nightcrawler, Storm, Colossus, and Mystique. Cockrum was also the formative artist of the new X-Men saga, with work on foundational issues Giant-Size X-Men #1, and Uncanny X-Men #94–107 and #110. John Byrne took over for a highly-regarded run on Uncanny X-Men #108, 109, 111–143, and then Cockrum returned beginning with issue #145. This homecoming of sorts for Cockrum was a critical and commercial success, building on the momentum that the series had achieved since 1975, on its path to becoming the gold standard franchise of the era. Uncanny X-Men #150 is considered the best of the "second run" Cockrum covers by many collectors.

Flipping through this issue for the first time in a while, I'm immediately taken back to the 1981 period in which it was created. It is extraordinarily clear what was on Claremont's and Cockrum's minds as they developed the story for this double-sized 150th issue. To set the stage: President Ronald Reagan took office that year on January 20, and in his first press conference, he laid out the hardline stance against the Soviet Union that would become a hallmark of his presidency, resulting in an immediate escalation of tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union. With an on-sale date of July 14, 1981, this story was developed as this history was unfolding, and it shows. In the first few pages of X-Men #150, Reagan and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev are both depicted and called out by name, as Magneto presents an ultimatum to both of them, along with several other world leaders: the world must cease all hostilities around the globe and cede total control to Magneto. Magneto's demands soon result in an attack on him and the X-Men by a Soviet nuclear submarine, which Magneto easily destroys. In the dialog, Magneto notes that, "The nations of the world spend over a trillion dollars a year on armaments. I intend to deny them that indulgence. The money and energy devoted now to war will be turned instead to the eradication of hunger, disease, poverty."

The next year, Claremont would explain the evolution of Magneto as a character in The X-Men Companion II by Peter Sanderson: "My Magneto is a totally different person. He has gotten a second chance. He was reduced to infancy, remember, by Alpha, Len's [Wein] evolved mutant. And was since, by Eric the Red, bopped back into adulthood, younger than before, in the prime of his life [#104]…He now has the opportunity to start again with full awareness of the mistakes he made the first time. You know, whatever megalomania he might have had then, he might not have now. Or he might understand it for what it is and cope with it, get rid of it. I changed him because I have no interest in two-dimensional villains, except maybe in a one-shot story, perhaps. But Magneto is the major villain of the X-Men book; he is their opposite number. He should be at least as interesting and credible as they are."

X-Men #150 is considered a key turning point in the development of Magneto as a character, and also introduces his history as a Holocaust survivor, among other elements. As ComicConnect notes, "The acclaimed interior story would reveal that the cover also captured the important moment when Magneto would begin to regain his humanity." A historically important piece of X-Men comic book art, Dave Cockrum's iconic cover for X-Men #150 is up for auction at ComicConnect right now.

