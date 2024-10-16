Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: logo, NYCC

IDW Debuts A Very Stupid New Logo For Their 26th Anniversary, At NYCC

IDW Debuts A Very Stupid New Logo For Their 26th Anniversary, At NYCC... I mean seriously, is that LD, ID or INW? Definitely not IDW...

Article Summary IDW unveils a controversial new logo for its 26th anniversary, sparking confusion and debate among fans.

The unconventional design is compared to past logo missteps, questioning its readability as "IDW".

Design Director Nathan Widick describes the logo as bold, dynamic, and innovative for IDW's future.

IDW's rebranding seeks to signal renewed commitment and creativity, starting in 2025.

A month ago, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that "A lot from IDW is going to be announced, including a brand new look and refresh for IDW for its 26th year, at New York Comic Con in October." Well we now have the new logo and… yeah. It is certainly a choice.

That is clearly LD Comics And Entertainment, right? It took me ages staring at it, working out what it was meant to be. It could be ID Comics And Entertainment. It could be, I suppose, INW Comics And Entertainment. But you would have to break your head for that to be IDW Comics And Entertainment, right? It would need some decidedly non-Euclidean geometry. I am reminded of the time fourteen years ago when my daughter refused to accept that a certain DC Comics logo was that, and during a video unboxing, she stated repeatedly that it read DG Comics and pointedly refused to acknowledge any other reading. She had a point. A number of months later, the video and article had a burst of activity with Warner IP addresses and soon after, DC Comics changed their logo. She was five then, she is nineteen now, so I doubt I'd get her to do the same for this, sadly. But how long will LD, I mean ID, I mean INW, I mean IDW, keep this logo as it is? Anyway, look for more stuff that Bleeding Cool announced last month to be announced in the next few days.

And here is the IDW press release. Sorry Nathan, but… no. Seriously, no. I would really like to see your many, many alternatives before someone picked this one.

"This year, IDW Publishing commemorated 25 years of award-winning comic book storytelling with a celebratory logo that was inspired by the company's prestigious history. Now, IDW Publishing​ is embracing its next era with a bold new logo that represents the energy and innovation within the company as it looks to the next 25 years of entertainment. "Ushering in an all-new era of IDW Publishing's vision was a creative mission that Nathan Widick, Director of Design, embraced with open arms. "This rebrand was an opportunity for us to redefine the entire identity of IDW from the ground up. During the process, we went through hundreds of different designs, concepts, and ideas including a big push to retool our classic lightbulb logo. Ultimately, we decided that rather than looking back, it was time for us to look forward and show the world the new and bold direction of IDW with a dynamic and innovative identity." Widick added, "The simple and effective combination of the company's identifying letters rendered in dynamic forward-moving angles perfectly captures the energy and inspirational attitude we are looking to cultivate with this next era of IDW." "As we turn the page to a new chapter at IDW Publishing, our rebrand is more than a new look—it's a signal of our renewed commitment to creativity and storytelling. With this bold new logo, we are not just revisiting our roots but pushing forward to redefine what a comic book publisher can be," said Aub Driver, Director of Marketing. "This rebrand is set to match the innovative and diverse storytelling our team is passionate about delivering. It marks a pivotal moment as we continue to engage our loyal fan base and welcome new readers worldwide. This rebrand reflects our strategic vision to propel IDW Publishing into a future rich with possibilities," stated Davidi Jonas, CEO/Publisher. "It represents our commitment to originality and excellence as we continue to lead in the comic book industry and underscores our resilience and readiness to adapt in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape. The new logo will begin appearing on all IDW Publishing releases starting in 2025. This week during New York Comic Con, IDW will announce more plans for its ambitious future during the panel IDW Publishing: The Next 25 Years Fears on Friday, October 18 at 2:15pm EST in Room 1C03.

