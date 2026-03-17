Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: IDW Dark, logo

IDW Makes A Profit Again… By Paying Its Comic Book Creators Less

IDW makes a profit again after so long and credits its comics publishing division... for paying its comic book creators less

Article Summary IDW posts a profit after years of losses, reporting $141,000 in net income for early 2026.

Higher revenues came from IDW Dark, backlist book sales, and decreased returns in publishing.

IDW's profitability credited partly to cutting creator royalty expenses and overall creative costs.

IDW expands into new genres and licensing, while noting global supply chain risks may threaten growth.

Comic book publisher and entertainment studio IDW delivered its first profitable quarter in recent memory, according to filings with the US government, posting net income of $141,000 for the three months ending January 2026. That might not strike you as much, but compared with a net loss of $1,205,000 a year ago, it's a remarkable turnaround for the comic book publisher. IDW also stated that total revenues rose 12.7% to $5,660,000 from $5,024,000, driven almost entirely by the core publishing business. And that publishing revenues increased by $569,000 in Q4 2025, compared Q4 2024, primarily due to increases in;

Comic market publishing revenue of $229,000 driven by IDW Dark titles

Book market publishing revenue of $209, 000 driven by increased sales of perennial backlist titles

Direct-to-consumer sales of $30,000

Licensing and royalty revenues of $30,000

Digital sales of $29,000

Decreased returns of $42,000.

Overall, the operating income for the entire IDW consolidated company was $80,000, compared with an operating loss of $1,280,000 last year. As IDW Publishing generated $167,000 in operating income, up from a $1,229,000 loss, while the now-smaller IDW Entertainment posted an $87,000 operating loss.

It's good news for some, but not for all. As the headline of this article suggests, IDW credits its new profitability in part to "the decrease in royalty expenses, and decrease in creative costs as a percentage of revenue." They state that their costs of business rose only modestly by $43,000 despite higher printing volumes, while selling, general and administrative expenses fell $861,000, largely because the prior-year period included a $746,000 bad-debt charge tied to the Diamond Comic Distributors bankruptcy.

And talking of the comics, they cite "IDW Dark, launched in October 2024, is a line of creator-owned and licensed titles focusing on horror and suspense," and "IDW Crime, launched in January 2026 and announced by Forbes, is a new line that will be built on a dynamic mix of company-owned IP, creator-owned series, and high-profile licensed properties."

Also, it seems that the Wynonna Earp TV series they made is bringing in more money this year than last, as IDWE revenues more than doubled to $143,000 from $76,000, fueled by optioned project revenue and Wynonna Earp distribution payments. However, television cost impairments and residuals pushed the segment into the red.

IDW management reiterated its focus on controlled content and licensing. The report states: "To further expand and build creator-owned properties beyond publishing, IDWP works with IDWE, as well as other outside partners, to bring Creator Content franchises to television and film through licensing arrangements, as well as seeks other possible opportunities for franchise expansion, including role-playing games (RPGs), beverages, wearable merchandise and casual games."

They also look to geopolitical strife for profit warnings. "Escalating conflict involving Iran presents growing risks for global shipping routes and costs, which could indirectly impact the movement of printed books and other products manufactured in China… these pressures could translate into higher freight expenses, longer delivery timelines, and potential disruptions to inventory planning and release schedules."

We are looking to report more on this story from sources in the next few days. Hey, maybe their success was actually all down to their new logo?

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