Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, Night Fox

IDW/Top Shelf Picks Up The Night Fox by Anna Staniszewski & Del Hahn

IDW/Top Shelf has picked up The Night Fox middle grade graphic novel by Anna Staniszewski and Del Hahn for publication in 2026.

Article Summary IDW/Top Shelf acquires The Night Fox by Anna Staniszewski & Del Hahn for 2026.

Graphic novel explores grief, memories, and a magical fox's poignant deal.

Creation by award-winning author Staniszewski with artist Hahn in collaboration.

Top Shelf has a rich history, including the acclaimed March and From Hell series.

The Night Fox is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Anna Staniszewski and Del Hahn about grief and memories and the pain of moving on, and about a magical fox who can make it all go away, for a price. Chris Staros at Top Shelf Comix, part of IDW, has acquired world rights to The Night Fox for publication in the autumn of 2026. Anna Staniszeswki and Del Hahn's agent, Ammi-Joan Paquette at Erin Murphy Literary Agency, negotiated the deal.

Del Han posted "I have a quick announcement! I'm working on another book!It's called THE NIGHT FOX. A story about grief and memories and the pain of moving on. So pleased to be on this ride with Anna, Joan, and our editor, Chris!"

Anna Staniszewski graduated Sarah Lawrence College with a BFA in Theater and graduated Simmons University with an MA in Children's Literature and an MFA in Writing for Children. She was a Writer-in-Residence at the Boston Public Library and a winner of the Susan P. Bloom Discovery Award for The Tinkerers. She is the author of over thirty books for young readers, including My Very UnFairy Tale Life, Clique Here, Wonder of Wildflowers, Dogosaurus Rex and My Cousin's Mermaid.

Del Hahn is an illustrator drawing storyboards for Mukpuddy Animation, artist on Fast Break from FSG/Macmillan, and currently pitching a graphic novel "about family and finding where you belong."

Top Shelf was founded in 1997, originally owned and operated by Chris Staros and Brett Warnock, publishing graphic novels such as League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, From Hell and March. In 2015, IDW Publishing announced that it had acquired Top Shelf Publishing. Warnock announced his retirement from comics publishing, while Staros stayed on as Top Shelf's editor-in-chief. IDW Publishing was founded in 1999 as the publishing division of Idea and Design Works and is best known for its licensed comic book adaptations of films, television shows, video games, and cartoons.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!