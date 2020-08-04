If The Robin King Is A Hit, What Does That Say About You? (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends Of The Dark Knights, featuring origin stories for the likes of Batmanhattan, B Rex and other Darkest Knights in the Death Metal world. But the one that has been driving prices is the origin of The Robin King. You don't get his final costume, and his first actual appearance was in Death Metal #2…

Today's sales on eBay have seen the comic with a $5.99 cover price sell multiple copies between $20 and $23. While the 1:25 cover has sold copies for $200 – $240. If you want a copy approaching cover price, you might want to contact your comic book store in advance of rocking up. But here is what all the fuss is about. The Robin King's origin as told by Peter J Tomasi, Riley Rossmo, Ivan Plascencia and Rob Leigh.

Sadly this eight-year-old Bruce Wayne went to see Beware The Gray Ghost rather than The Mark Of Zorro. This was the titles of a film-within-the Batman animated series, featuring a character played by Adam West, and a fictional model for Bruce Wayne… so the meta-level is already rising up the scale.

And while we are learning what the effect of that particular movie may have been in today's Batman #96, in Legends Of The Dark Knights, we see a rather precocious Bruce Wayne reminiscent of Viz Comics' Spoilt Bastard. One, approached by a certain Joe chill in the deep, dark alleyway. Meeting a Bruce Wayne who is ready for him, with The Robin King in his future.

And a Robin King who takes advantage of the opportunity to rewrite his narrative back into the one we are most familiar with, falling pearls and all, by making sure his parents are as dead as the mugger, and he remains the innocent victim.

His murdering spree does not end there, of course. Taking down both Gordon and a target painted on Alfred's head too. This is the worst Bruce Wayne of all. A psychopathic killer as a child, and now driving eBay prices sky high.

That's capitalism for you, I guess… could luck getting a copy and once you read the Robin King's, I hope you keep your lunch down.

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL LEGENDS OT DARK KNIGHTS #1

DC COMICS

JUN200435

The DC Universe has become engulfed by the Dark Multiverse, where demons dwell and reality is overrun by monstrous versions of the Dark Knight, all ruled by the Batman Who Laughs. In this collection of short tales, learn the terrifying secrets of these new Bats out of hell and other creatures of the night like Robin King, whose origin is just the worst! Plus, read about the secret buried beneath Castle Bat, the sentient Batmobile, and…how did Batman turn into a dinosaur?

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 07.29.20In Shops: Aug 05, 2020

SRP: $5.99