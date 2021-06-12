If You Like That, You Should See His Butt – Nightwing #81 [Preview]
In this preview of Nightwing #81, the villain Heartless believes he's found Nightwing's most valuable asset, and he wants it all for himself. Which would be totally understandable except that Heartless is mistaken about which of Dick's body parts he should steal. Maybe if he got a good view from the rear? Nightwing #81 is in stores Tuesday from DC Comics.
NIGHTWING #81
DC Comics
0421DC096
0421DC097 – NIGHTWING #81 CVR B RAFAEL GRASSETTI CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
0421DC098 – NIGHTWING #81 CVR C TRAVIS MOORE PRIDE MONTH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo
Dick Grayson trades out his escrima sticks for a magnifying glass and a sleuth hat to investigate Blüdhaven's new mayor, Melinda Zucco, and find out how the daughter of the man who murdered Dick's parents came to power in Nightwing's city. But his investigative adventure is cut short when he comes face to face with the most horrendous villain in the history of Blüdhaven—HEARTLESS.
In Shops: 6/15/2021
SRP: $3.99