If You Like That, You Should See His Butt – Nightwing #81 [Preview]

In this preview of Nightwing #81, the villain Heartless believes he's found Nightwing's most valuable asset, and he wants it all for himself. Which would be totally understandable except that Heartless is mistaken about which of Dick's body parts he should steal. Maybe if he got a good view from the rear? Nightwing #81 is in stores Tuesday from DC Comics.